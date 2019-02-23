Regional Cricket Round-up: Scorpions beat Jaguars by eight wickets in 2 days in round 8

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by eight wickets on the second day of their eighth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at Sabina Park here yesterday.

Scores: JAGUARS 158 (Anthony Bramble 36, Vishaul Singh 27; Akim Frazer 4-69, Jerome Taylor 3-24) and 138 (Anthony Bramble 34; Jerome Taylor 4-26, Akim Frazer 4-65).

SCORPIONS 139 (Assad Fudadin 43, Derval Green 40; Clinton Pestano 4-31, Romario Shepherd 3-30) and 158 for two (Jermaine Blackwood 72 not out, Brandon King 66 not out).

Pride (215) & 135-6 vs Volcanoes (138) – 2nd day, 8th round

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Barbados Pride, leading Windward Islands Volcanoes by 77 runs, reached 135 for six in their second innings at the close on the second day of their eighth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at the Arnos Vale Stadium here yesterday.

Scores: PRIDE 215 (Tevyn Walcott 66, Jonathan Carter 42; Larry Edward 3-29, Josh Thomas 3-55) and 135 for six (Shayne Moseley 53, Aaron Jones 25; Alick Athanaze 2-25).

VOLCANOES 138 (Kimani Melius 50, Sunil Ambris 22; Jomel Warrican 8-45)

Hurricanes (365) vs Red Force 222-7 – 2nd day, 8th round

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, replying to Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ first innings of 365, reached 222 for seven at the close on the second day of the eighth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at Warner Park here yesterday.

Scores: HURRICANES 365 (Terrance Warde 83, Jahmar Hamilton 68, Devon Thomas 67, Rahkeem Cornwall 62, Keacy Carty 44; Khary Pierre 4-110, Yannic Cariah 3-25).

RED FORCE 222 for seven (Imran Khan 51 not out, Jeremy Solozano 42, Odean Smith 36; Alzarri Joseph 3-55).