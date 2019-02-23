Paul was hoping to use ODI series to cement place in WC squad Set for full recovery in three weeks

By Sean Devers

Guyana and Windies Fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul celebrated his 21st birthday last Wednesday but it was not as happy as it should have been for the talented youngster from the Essequibo Island of Saxacally who tore his right quadriceps (thigh muscle) on the third morning of the third Test in St Lucia against England which the hosts lost and had to be stretchered from the field.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the morning, when Paul set off in pursuit of a Joe Denly cover-drive off Shannon Gabriel. After initially sprinting at top speed, Paul pulled up suddenly about ten metres from the rope.

“Well I just took off sprinting behind a ball that was heading to the boundary and I felt a pop in my leg and I knew I had torn it because it had happened before. I was in intense pain and I couldn’t run anymore so I knew it was serious,” said Paul, describing what happened.

The injury ruled him out of the five-match ODI series which commenced on his birthday and without Paul and Kemar Roach due to injury, England successfully chased down a challenging 360 to go 1-up in the 5-match series which continued yesterday with the second match.

The Essequibian, who moved from Saxacally to Wakenaam with his family when he was 11 years-old, informed that the doctors gave him two to three weeks to fully recover. Paul should be in the World Cup Squad and once passed fit, should be involved in a hectic schedule up to the India home series just after the World Cup.

The IPL T20 Franchise is scheduled to start on March 23 with the Final set for May 12 and the Guyanese was bought by Delhi Capitals for USD$70,000. Windies will participate in the Ireland Tri-Nation ODI Series, which also involves Bangladesh from May 5-17 before the 2019 World Cup is played in England & Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Paul, who played three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20 Internationals since making his International debut against Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers in March last year, said he was hoping to use this series to cement his place before the World Cup but was unfortunately injured.

“Sitting out this series is very tough mentally for me because playing for West Indies was always my dream and whenever I step onto the field to represent West Indies, nothing pleases me more since I love playing for the West Indies,” said the multi-talented athlete who also played football and participated in competitive cycling.

“I was saddened about the injury and felt down but the support from my family, friends and fans have been tremendous so I must give God thanks for that,” disclosed Paul, who represented West Indies, Guyana, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Guyana Under-19s, West Indies A, West Indies Under-19s in his fledging career.

“Right about now I’m just focusing on doing my rehab work and getting back on the Park in about three weeks’ time. It’s (the injury) much better I’m feeling very good, therapy has been going great and I’m feeling way better,” said the youngest of six children (3 sisters, 2 brothers) born to David Paul and Rita Hendricks.

Like many of National and West Indies U-19 players, Paul, who made his senior Inter-County debut as a 15 year-old, is a product of Garvin Nedd, the former Guyana off-spinner now turned Coach. He has so far scored 142 runs and taken 20 wickets from three games in this season’s Windies First-Class Championships including a 10-wicket haul.

Paul, who scored his lone First-Class century against Jamaica, thanked his family and friends and fans for the support and well wishes.