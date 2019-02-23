Nursing student accused of cyber threats

Nanshalee Bowen of Lot 93 Middle Walk, Buxton, yesterday appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and was granted bail for a charge of improperly using a telecommunication system, in which she allegedly sent threatening messages via social media to Onika Frank.

It is alleged that between November 14, 2018 and December 14, 2018 at Georgetown, the accused created a fake Facebook profile by use of cell phone and sent messages to Frank to c

ause annoyance or inconvenience to her.

The 19-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to her.

According to the facts of the charge, Bowen, who is a student at the Georgetown School of Nursing, sometime in November last, said she received threatening messages from a fake Facebook account.

She further claimed that after constantly receiving the messages from this account, she decided to make a report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters. As a result, an investigation was launched and several persons were questioned.

They all indicated that they would have received threatening text messages from a fake Facebook account. An analysis was done on the defendant’s phone and it was reportedly revealed she would have created the fake Facebook accounts and played victim.

Thereafter, the police file was sent for legal advice; hence, the charge was instituted.

Police prosecutor Richard Harris had no objections to bail being granted to Bowen; however, he asked that conditions be attached as more charges are likely to be made out against her.

Magistrate Daly granted bail to the accused in the sum of $20,000 under the condition that she report to the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) unit at CID Headquarters next Monday.

The matter was adjourned until February 27.