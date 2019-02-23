Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nursing student accused of cyber threats

Feb 23, 2019 News 0

Nanshalee Bowen of Lot 93 Middle Walk, Buxton, yesterday appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and was granted bail for a charge of improperly using a telecommunication system, in which she allegedly sent threatening messages via social media to Onika Frank.
It is alleged that between November 14, 2018 and December 14, 2018 at Georgetown, the accused created a fake Facebook profile by use of cell phone and sent messages to Frank to c

Nanshalee Bowen

ause annoyance or inconvenience to her.
The 19-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to her.

According to the facts of the charge, Bowen, who is a student at the Georgetown School of Nursing, sometime in November last, said she received threatening messages from a fake Facebook account.
She further claimed that after constantly receiving the messages from this account, she decided to make a report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters. As a result, an investigation was launched and several persons were questioned.
They all indicated that they would have received threatening text messages from a fake Facebook account. An analysis was done on the defendant’s phone and it was reportedly revealed she would have created the fake Facebook accounts and played victim.
Thereafter, the police file was sent for legal advice; hence, the charge was instituted.
Police prosecutor Richard Harris had no objections to bail being granted to Bowen; however, he asked that conditions be attached as more charges are likely to be made out against her.
Magistrate Daly granted bail to the accused in the sum of $20,000 under the condition that she report to the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) unit at CID Headquarters next Monday.
The matter was adjourned until February 27.

 

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tourney Action continues with six group games this weekend

Milo Schools’ football tourney Action continues with six group...

Feb 23, 2019

The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group...
Read More
Good Times Bar venue for Dragon Stout Dominoes tomorrow

Good Times Bar venue for Dragon Stout Dominoes...

Feb 23, 2019

Paul was hoping to use ODI series to cement place in WC squad Set for full recovery in three weeks

Paul was hoping to use ODI series to cement place...

Feb 23, 2019

Dave’s West Indian Imports on board for 5th year As U-15 Inter-County 50-over cricket starts today

Dave’s West Indian Imports on board for 5th...

Feb 23, 2019

Silverbullet overcome Windsor Forest in 40-over fixture

Silverbullet overcome Windsor Forest in 40-over...

Feb 23, 2019

Case involving Slingers FC and Alpha United against the GFF dismissed

Case involving Slingers FC and Alpha United...

Feb 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The bigoted masses

    The most dominant theme in the discourse on politics in Guyana is about the failure of the two main political parties, the... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]