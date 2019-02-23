Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Ministry probes large excavator seen driving on newly-paved ECD road

Feb 23, 2019

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is currently reviewing footage showing a heavy-duty excavator traversing the East Coast public road, on Thursday.
The footage, published on the Ministry’s Facebook page, shows a 320C Hydraulic Excavator moving along the newly-paved surface. The machine is designed to traverse rough terrain, and one of that size tends to cause damage to roadways.

A still photo from the footage captured by the Infrastructure Ministry’s engineers

The Infrastructure Ministry’s statement reads that the driver of the machine is from Durban Quarries.
The Ministry said that it views this as a blatantly disrespectful act in relation to the use of the paved section of the road, and the government’s efforts to revitalise the country’s infrastructure.
When this publication reached out to the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Kress Cummings, she said that there have been no decisions on action to be taken against the driver, because an investigation is ongoing.

