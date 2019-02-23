Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Milo Schools’ football tourney Action continues with six group games this weekend

Feb 23, 2019 Sports 0

The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group round-robin stage continue at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
The tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through the theme, “Stop gender based violence”, will culminate in April and this year, a new champion will be crowned since 2018 winners, Sir Leon Lessons are not part of this year’s edition.
The fixtures for this weekend’s play are follows.
2/24/2019 Round Robin Round 2 Day 1 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
11:00 hrs South Ruimveldt Secondary v/s St Joseph High 13

Action in last weekend’s play at the MOE ground.

12:45 hrs Annandale Secondary v/s Canje Secondary 14
14:30 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Marian Academy 15
16:15 hrs President College v/s St Mary Secondary 16

2/25/2019 Round Robin Round 2 Day 2 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
15:30 hrs Bishop High School v/s St Stanislaus College 17
17:10 hrs Queens College v/s North Riumveldt Secondary 18

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tourney Action continues with six group games this weekend

Milo Schools’ football tourney Action continues with six group...

Feb 23, 2019

The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group...
Read More
Good Times Bar venue for Dragon Stout Dominoes tomorrow

Good Times Bar venue for Dragon Stout Dominoes...

Feb 23, 2019

Paul was hoping to use ODI series to cement place in WC squad Set for full recovery in three weeks

Paul was hoping to use ODI series to cement place...

Feb 23, 2019

Dave’s West Indian Imports on board for 5th year As U-15 Inter-County 50-over cricket starts today

Dave’s West Indian Imports on board for 5th...

Feb 23, 2019

Silverbullet overcome Windsor Forest in 40-over fixture

Silverbullet overcome Windsor Forest in 40-over...

Feb 23, 2019

Case involving Slingers FC and Alpha United against the GFF dismissed

Case involving Slingers FC and Alpha United...

Feb 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The bigoted masses

    The most dominant theme in the discourse on politics in Guyana is about the failure of the two main political parties, the... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]