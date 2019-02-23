Milo Schools’ football tourney Action continues with six group games this weekend

Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group round-robin stage continue at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
The tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through the theme, “Stop gender based violence”, will culminate in April and this year, a new champion will be crowned since 2018 winners, Sir Leon Lessons are not part of this year’s edition.
The fixtures for this weekend’s play are follows.
2/24/2019 Round Robin Round 2 Day 1 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
11:00 hrs South Ruimveldt Secondary v/s St Joseph High 13
12:45 hrs Annandale Secondary v/s Canje Secondary 14
14:30 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Marian Academy 15
16:15 hrs President College v/s St Mary Secondary 16
2/25/2019 Round Robin Round 2 Day 2 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
15:30 hrs Bishop High School v/s St Stanislaus College 17
17:10 hrs Queens College v/s North Riumveldt Secondary 18
Feb 23, 2019The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group...
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
In one of his less successful plays but one that is my preferred choice, Tennessee Williams in “The Milk Train Doesn’t... more
The most dominant theme in the discourse on politics in Guyana is about the failure of the two main political parties, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]