Milo Schools’ football tourney Action continues with six group games this weekend

The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group round-robin stage continue at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through the theme, “Stop gender based violence”, will culminate in April and this year, a new champion will be crowned since 2018 winners, Sir Leon Lessons are not part of this year’s edition.

The fixtures for this weekend’s play are follows.

2/24/2019 Round Robin Round 2 Day 1 Ministry of Education Ground Match #

11:00 hrs South Ruimveldt Secondary v/s St Joseph High 13

12:45 hrs Annandale Secondary v/s Canje Secondary 14

14:30 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Marian Academy 15

16:15 hrs President College v/s St Mary Secondary 16

2/25/2019 Round Robin Round 2 Day 2 Ministry of Education Ground Match #

15:30 hrs Bishop High School v/s St Stanislaus College 17

17:10 hrs Queens College v/s North Riumveldt Secondary 18