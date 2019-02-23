HAPPY 49TH REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY TO ALL OF GUYANA

Guyana is 49 today and it is our hope at Kaieteur News that all Guyanese will work together to ensure that we continue to fulfill our motto of: ‘One People, One Nation and One Destiny’ today and every day going forward.

Moreover, we join the nation and all others to celebrate this auspicious day.

Below are some others who are also extending best wishes today.

PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER

Guyanese everywhere are celebrating the establishment of the Republic forty-nine years ago. That act, on 23rd February 1970, confirmed our Independence, consolidated our multicultural character, accelerated social and economic transformation and advanced nation-building.

the architects of Independence insisted, during Independence negotiations, on constitutional assurances for the eventual severing of subordinate ties to the British monarchy by insisting that:

There will be provision for the Parliament of the new State [of Guyana] if it so wishes, after the 1st January 1969 to bring into operation scheduled amendments establishing a Republic on the Parliamentary system.

The Independence Constitution of Guyana entrenched provisions which provided for the establishment of a Republic. Forbes Burnham, the Prime Minister, on 28th August 1969, moved a Motion in the National Assembly for Guyana to become a Republic with effect from 23rd February 1970.

Guyanese, today, are celebrating their country’s statehood. It was a substantive fulfilment of our people’s aspirations to chart their own destiny by refashioning their social and economic relations, introducing new national institutions, affirming sovereignty and advancing towards the goal of self-reliance. The National Honours system was introduced to recognise the service of our outstanding citizens.

Guyanese, today, are happy to live in a State that is committed to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, freedom of the press and respect for fundamental human rights.

Guyanese, today, celebrate their cultural diversity and social cohesion in a multi-cultural society that promotes citizens’ unhindered devotion to the Christian, Islamic and the Hindu faiths and festivals.

Guyanese, today, celebrate the gains made to improve the lives of citizens through public education, public health, public information, public infrastructure, public security, public telecommunications and social protection and improving access to public services, including water and electricity.

Guyanese eagerly anticipate the transformational economic change which will accrue from the green economy and emerging petroleum sector – factors which will impel the country further and faster into a future of prosperity.

The 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic will be celebrated next year. All Guyanese are encouraged to prepare earnestly for this historic event by intensifying our collective efforts towards national unity.

Everyone wins when the nation is united. Let us work together to ensure that our country remains secure, our economy is stable and that everyone is safe and could enjoy a good life.

I extend greetings and best wishes to all Guyanese at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of our 49th Republic anniversary. Happy Mashramani!

PEOPLES’ NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

The Peoples’ National Congress Reform is pleased to extend greetings and good wishes to all Guyanese as we celebrate the 49th Anniversary of our Republican status.

The national celebration of Mashramani is an occasion for reflection and assessment of the state of our nation, 49 years after Guyana was declared a Republic. This year Mashramani is being held under the theme, “Celebrate Mash 49 with Victory in Mind”. In this regard, it must be evident to all that we, as Guyanese, need to redouble our efforts to banish crime, disease, ignorance and poverty. We must strengthen national unity, expand national infrastructure, fortify national institutions, ensure national security and extend public services. We must not rest until victory is ours.

Accordingly, the PNCR wishes all Guyanese a Happy Republic Day, and a joyous celebration of Mashramani, as we pray that the spirit of peace, love and unity will dwell among us on the 49th anniversary of our Republic.

Happy Mashramani!

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

A Message from the PPP on the occasion of Guyana’s 49th Anniversary as a Republic as our nation celebrates its 49th anniversary as a Republic, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to express best wishes to all Guyanese, both at home and in the Diaspora. Through its colourful and vibrant celebrations, Mashramani represents our history of struggles and pride in self-governance. The jubilance, through vibrant music and the splendour of the multitude of colours, reflect not just reveling after hard work, as the word Mashramani connotes, but the rich diversity that define us as a nation. The symbols of our nationhood, such as the National Flag and the Constitution, must be respected by all Guyanese, in demonstration of our patriotism. Mashramani is also a reminder of the fortitude and resilience of all of our people who remained steadfast in their efforts to building our nation, so as to realise the future we all desire. Our Party remains cognizant of and commends the dedication and efforts of all involved in the various activities held across the country. It is the Party’s fervent hope that all will reflect on Guyana’s journey as a nation since attaining the status as a Republic and continued to be imbued with patriotism and pride as we celebrate the occasion of Mashramani 2019. Happy Mashramani to all Guyanese People’s Progressive Party.

DONALD J. TRUMP

The following letter was sent to President David Granger on behalf of the people of the United States.

Dear Mr. President:

Congratulations to you and the people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of your 49th Republic Day on February 23.

As your government and the people of Guyana assess the future direction of your country, know that the United States recognizes and honors Guyana’s respect for the principles and integrity of democratic governance and institutions. Guyana is one of the United States’ most important partners in ensuring the Americas remain a zone of democracy, freedom, and security. We look forward to a continuing collaborative partnership going forward, supporting the security and economic interests of both our nations.

On behalf of the American people, I wish you and your people a joyous, peaceful, and prosperous Republic Day.

INDIAN ACTION COMMITTEE

The Indian Action Committee (IAC), in recognition of the 49th Anniversary of Guyana having achieved republican status on 23rd February 1970, is calling upon all Guyanese citizens, including those who will be involved in public celebrations, to observe this day in a safe and considerate manner given the fact that many persons will be consuming alcohol in large quantities.

The IAC further calls upon all drivers who are involved in festivities to observe the basic rule of not drinking and driving.

The IAC joins with the political parties, religious bodies, trade unions and other civil society groups in the call for inclusion, genuine and lasting national unity in the drive towards economic development and prosperity.

The IAC wishes all Guyanese a Happy 49th Republic Anniversary.

GUYANA AGRICULTURAL AND GENERAL WORKERS UNION

As Guyana celebrates its forty-ninth (49th) anniversary as a Republic our citizens have another opportunity to assess what and where that Constitutional status has brought us.

We became a Republic in February 1970 but remained within the Commonwealth of Nations – that grouping of former British colonies. This was a major step, following Independence in 1966, and one, which was intended to be in the furtherance of our independent status and forging of our nationhood. With this step a President, now elected, became our Head of State and this, with other Constitutional reforms, solidified our independent status.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) salutes our nation on this important anniversary of Republicanism but takes a sober look at where the Republic stands nearly half a century on. No doubt, we made strides in various socio-economic aspects during this time but, we contend, that the economic transformation whereby the masses of Guyanese could experience fully the results of development is still to be achieved.

Nonetheless, GAWU calls on Guyanese not to abandon hope and unite and struggle for genuine progressive change. As the Anniversary’s Mashramani events take centre-stage, let us celebrate but, bear in mind our responsibilities as citizens of our Republic to bring about enduring prosperity and all-round progress benefitting every Guyanese.

A happy, peaceful Republic Anniversary and Mashramani 2019 to all!