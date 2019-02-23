Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Good Times Bar venue for Dragon Stout Dominoes tomorrow

Feb 23, 2019

With just twenty-seven teams required, those who fail to register early will be missing the opportunity to participate in one of the biggest Domino tournaments to be organised on the West Side for some time.
According to Co-ordinator Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, teams have been registering at a fast clip and he anticipates entries will be closed long before double-six time tomorrow.
The tournament which is being dubbed ‘Dominoes in the Country’ is sponsored by Dragon Stout and I-Cool Water has over $300,000 in prize monies and trophies up for grabs and Wiltshire is promising a close fight for the coveted title.
The venue is the Good Times Bar, Pouderoyen and Proprietor David Hunte promised to create an atmosphere at the venue that will be conducive for a day of competitive dominoes.
Up for grabs is $175,000 and trophy for the winning team, while second and third place finishers will take home $75,000 and $30,000 along with trophies respectively.
Also making remarks was Anand Bharat of V and V Variety Store that will be offering the Most Valuable Player of the final cash incentive and trophy.
Double-six time is 13:00hrs and the final is set for Wednesday, February 27, at the same venue.
Entrance fee is $10,000 per team.
Drinks and food will be on sale throughout the day.

