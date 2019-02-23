Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Four envoys, Senior Counsel and long-serving priest head National Awards list

President David Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, last evening offered sincere congratulations to 77 persons who have been honoured for their outstanding service and sterling contributions toward national development.
The following statement was issued by the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, 2019:

High Commissioner Frederick Hamley Case

On the occasion of the 49th Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.

Cacique’s Crown of Honour
1 High Commissioner Frederick Hamley Case
2 Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fatt, SC

Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fatt, SC

3 Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales
4 Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally
5 Ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed
6 Monsignor Terrence Montrose

Golden Arrow of Achievement
1 Vincent Luther Alexander
2 O’Donna Frances Allsopp
3 Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird
4 Dr. Ruth Benjamin-Huntley

Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales

5 Calvin Benn
6 Leslie Thomas Black
7 William Andrew Boyle
8 Negla Helena Brandis
9 Paul Andrew Carto
10 Dr. Rudolph Othneil Cummings
11 Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva
12 Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum
13 Egbert Harold Field
14 Nicholas Fredericks
15 Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul
16 Vincent Patrick Henry
17 Dickson Augustus Hooper
18 Leon Rayon Johnson
19 Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin
20 Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur

Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally

21 Carl Chetwyn Lashley
22 Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence
23 Lawrence Hilary London
24 Julia Anne Mansell
25 Dr. Suresh Narine
26 Christopher Anthony Nascimento
27 Lurlene Anita Nestor
28 Dr. Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron
29 Dr. Rajendra Persaud
30 Eric McLauren Phillips
31 Sandra Kumarie Shivdat

Ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed

32 Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian
33 Morris Wilson
34 Geneveive Whyte-Nedd
35 Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire
36 William Henry Woolford

Medal of Service
1 Shameeza Baksh
2 Tarramattie Persaud Barker
3 Roxanne Marilyn Barratt
4 Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble
5 Donna Annastatia Bowman
6 John Randolph Massiah Critchlow
7 Jean Marionetta Dorsett
8 Hilbert Gardiner Foster
9 Gloria Dawn Garraway
10 Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith
11 Soyinka Ameygo Grogan
12 Dr. Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas
13 Suresh Jagmohan

Monsignor Terrence Montrose

14 Parmeshwar Jagmohan
15 Ian Jardine
16 Bibi Fazeela Khan
17 Nizam Kassim
18 Gordon Hubert Kingston
19 Kumar Lalbachan
20 Peter George Lewis
21 Nazrudeen Mohamed
22 Terrence Anthony Poole
23 Leslie Chrispen Ramalho
24 Harripersaud Ramsewack
25 Petal Elizabeth Ridley
26 Gail Patricia Robinson
27 Ramkarran Roopchan
28 James Rotry Sampson
29 Komal Singh
30 Zohora Singh
31 Fitzroy Egerton Younge

Military Service Medal
1 Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne

Disciplined Services Medal
1 Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves
2 Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel Anthony Langevine
3 Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman

