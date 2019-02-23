FIBA Americas pre-qualifiers Paraguay dunks Guyana by 40 points in opener

The national senior men’s basketball team’s campaign in the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) Americup qualifiers bounced off to a bad start last evening in Tunja, Colombia, where they lost their first round robin match to Paraguay 93-53.

The Guyanese have been grouped in Pool B of the qualifiers, with the top two teams advancing to the final round of qualification following the completion of round robin play, alongside the hosts, Paraguay and Colombia.

In the match last evening at the Tunja Sportshall, Paraguay raced to a healthy lead and it wasn’t until the second quarter that Guyana scored their second point of the game, a free throw by Yannick Tappin which took the score to 27-02.

Bruno Zanotti top scored for the Paraguayans with 15 points which included two three-pointers while Ramon Sanchez assisted with 12.

For Guyana, Anthony Moe led with 13 points but only hit four from 11 attempted field goals. Kevon Wiggins (eight points) was the main culprit with an atrocious record of three scored field goals from 18 attempts.

Guyana play Colombia tonight at 20:00hrs local time before their final clash against Bolivia on Sunday at 16:30hrs, both matchups they will need to win to secure qualification to the next round of qualification for the FIBA Americas Cup.

Belize are hosting Pool A of the pre-qualifiers, a dangerous group which Guyana were lucky to avoid after winning the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship last June. Pool A will be competed simultaneously with Pool B, and consists of Antigua, Bahamas, Belize, and Cuba.