Dem big ones sending messages again

Feb 23, 2019

Courtesy is nice. You get to appreciate it when you go in de countryside and all dem li’l children who walking pon de same road as you and dem telling you good morning or good afternoon. No child does pass you like breeze. Dat does only happen in town.
When you travel and you meet people overseas is a different thing. You does see people smile wid dem mouth and cuss you wid dem eye at de same time. Dem is de people who actually claim dat dem teach we manners and courtesy.
For example. When Guyana get independence, de Queen send a message congratulating dis country on its achievement. Is like when Roger Khan come out of jail. People who don’t like him, gon be meeting wid him to offer him best wishes.
People gon be buying drinks and feting de man. Dem was de people who help him end up in de place wheh he been punishing fuh de last couple years.
De Queen come and when Guyana get Independence, she send a message of congratulations. Things get sweet because Burnham and Cheddi feel important. Dem get a message from de Queen.
De President of de United States also send a message. Then nuff odda people follow dem. People smile. Then de whole thing stop fuh years. Guyana struggle and people didn’t even remember dat de Queen and de President of de United States use to send congratulatory messages.
Now dat Guyana find oil, all dem big people know de country again. Trump sending message PON Republic anniversary. De Queen start sending back message. And people who never even send a message now sending message. Guyana rich and when you rich, everybody does be nice to you.
Jagdeo ain’t send no message because he don’t like Guyana unless he is de leader. Soulja Bai send a message and Sam send a message. In fact, Sam message bring tears to dem boys’ eyes.
Today is a nice day, although Trump done forget about de message he send.
Talk half and know dat when you rich, people does be more nice to you.

