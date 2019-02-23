Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Banks DIH rides with tomorrow's Triple Crown First leg

Banks DIH Limited continues its support for the development of horseracing in Guyana by sponsoring the 2019 Triple Crown Horserace series organized by Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee.
Banks, which is one of the largest beverage companies in Guyana, through its internationally acclaimed Banks Beer brand, will be one of the major sponsors of the programme.

Banks DIH’s Shenisa Fredericks hands over the company’s sponsorship cheque to Organiser Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr.

The announcement was made during a simple ceremony hosted at Thirst Park during the week where the sponsorship package, including a cheque and the winner’s trophy were presented to coordinator, Nasrudeen Mohamed of Jumbo Jet Auto Sales & Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, by Banks DIH Limited’s representative, Shenisa Fredericks.
Tomorrow’s first leg of the Triple Crown, gallops off at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice, starting at 12:00 hours, and most of the country’s leading horses will be vying for the top prize in the feature race which is $1million.
The second leg will take place on March 24th at Port Mourant Turf Club on the Corentyne, while the final leg will take place on April 21st at the same venue (Rising Sun).
The first Triple Crown was officially launched last year but was restricted to one event due to the inclement weather.

