50 percent fewer maternal deaths recorded in Barima/Waini last year

Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Maternal deaths fell by 50 percent in Barima/Waini [Region One] in 2018 acting Regional Health Officer [RHO], Dr. Vishal Ramjas, said Thursday.
Dr. Ramjas made the announcement during the visit of Minister within the Public Health Ministry, Dr. Karen Cummings, to Hobodeia Health Post during a three-day stay in the Sub-Region to get a first-hand look at health-related progress in the hinterland area.
The RHO told a community gathering that fewer women died in 2018 from pregnancy-related complications in 2018 when compared to official Regional statistics compiled in 2017.
“We have recorded a decrease in our pregnant mothers dying. We realised in 2017 we had a high amount of deaths and in 2018 we had a decrease by half the amount,” he said.
There were five maternal deaths in 2017, and just two last year, the RHO said.
Dr. Ramjas attributed the slide in maternal deaths to reinforcement of the country’s National Maternal Mortality Reduction Plan, which includes timely transfer of patients, early evaluation of patients, detection of high risk patients, availability of laboratory services for mothers at time of assessment, appraisal of pregnant women on their first visit by a doctor, and ultrasound being available on outreaches by the Public Health Ministry’s team, Dr. Ramjas explained.
Feb 23, 2019The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group...
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
In one of his less successful plays but one that is my preferred choice, Tennessee Williams in “The Milk Train Doesn’t... more
The most dominant theme in the discourse on politics in Guyana is about the failure of the two main political parties, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]