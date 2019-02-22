Zeelugt overcome Cold Fusion by 102 runs

Zeelugt defeated Cold Fusion by 102 runs when the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee Dwayne Stephen’s Auto Sale 40-over tournament commenced on Sunday last. Batting first at Zeelugt, the home team managed 187 all out in 30 overs.

Middle order batsman Nateram Dass struck 59 while opener Keon Roberts made 27, Omar Shakoor 22, Ramnarine Dass 18 and Tameshwar Dass 17. Gowkarran Rankie grabbed 3-31, Mahendra Persaud 3-58 and Darson La Rose 2-41.

In reply, Cold Fusion were bowled out for 87 in 22 overs. La Rose scored 29 and Stephen Harris 15; those were the only batsmen that reached double figures as Roberts captured 3-18 from five overs while Awad Dass, Rajin Chrismotie, Tameshwar Dass and Khaniya Ramkarran had one each. The competition continues on Sunday.