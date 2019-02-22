World boxing champion, Lennox Allen, arrives home Pays courtesy call on Mayor of Georgetown

Last Friday, Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen, overcame the odds to defeat American Derrick ‘take it to the bank’ Webster at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Minnesota, to become Guyana’s fifth male world boxing champion; a joyous occasion for a fighter that had less than five fights in four years, against a boxer that was undefeated in 12 for the past year.

Yesterday, after a few hours delay with his airline, he arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, where he was escorted to the capital city to pay a courtesy call on the Mayor via a motorcade.

Present at City Hall to receive the Champ was the Mayor; Ubraj Naraine, his deputy, Alfred Mentore, Director of Sports; Christopher Jones, Head of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control; Peter Abdool, and members of the media.

“I want to congratulate you on your success on behalf of the city of Georgetown and the Councilors. I am not a big boxing fan but I will definitely start following the sport”, were the sentiments of the Mayor before handing over a plaque to the World Boxing Association (WBA) Interim Super Middleweight champion.

Meanwhile, during his address, Mentore posited that, “It gives me great joy to stand here and celebrate one of our own winning a WBA title. It’s not an easy feat and it was achieved by only four other Guyanese fighters with the last being (Andrew)’Six Head’ Lewis.”

Mentore further noted that boxing is a sport that can give much rewards once the

fighter has the right marketing team along with a good manager and he believes that he is confident that Allen will be able to achieve greater things.

Allen shared the same sentiment of bigger things to come as well after expressing gratitude to all the fans that showed up to greet him, “A lot of times people don’t come out when something big hap

pens but they did today and it was phenomenal. I want to thank everyone that came out today. Much thanks also to Rawle Toney and Carwyn Holland, they have been working real overtime. The next few months I am hoping will be eventful and hopefully I will be able to bring home the WBA, IBF and WBC titles on my next few trips back home.”

Allen shared that three minutes before the fight, H.E. David Granger, relayed a message of encouragement to him, noting that the entire Guyana is rallying behind him. That, encouragement gave him an extra skip in his feet and power in his jab as he made light work boxing his way to the World Title. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)