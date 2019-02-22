Twenty years on, Bakewell keeps faith as sponsor of RHTY&SC Foster hails company’s investment

“Today we are widely considered Guyana’s most dynamic and successful youth and sports club but none of our success over the years on and off the cricket field would not have been possible without the support and investment of Bakewell. The Company is without doubt, one of the main foundation for our remarkable success and for this, we are very grateful.”

Those were the words of the long serving Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) Hilbert Foster at a simple presentation ceremony to mark the renewing of sponsorship by Bakewell of the Club’s Under-17 and Second Division Teams, for the 20th successive year.

Bakewell, in 2000 became an official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Under-17 and Second Division Teams which two teams over the years have won more than 25 championships including six, last year.

The titles won were the Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17, Rhonda Lewis Memorial T20, Roy Fredericks Memorial Tournament, Magic Moments T20 in Lower Corentyne, Raffik Construction 100 Balls and the Nasir Memorial 5/5 Tournaments.

The teams under the inspirational leadership of Guyana youth player Kevin Sinclair have also reached the final of the Berbice New Building Society 40-Overs tournament which attracted over 90 teams.

Since 2000, the two teams have also successfully completed over 1,000 Personal Development Programmes under a wide range of sub-headings including sports, coaching, education, anti-drugs, anti-suicide, charity, community development, youth development, publication and anti-crime.

They have produced dozens of players for Berbice and Guyana with some going on to play for the West Indies. Among those players were Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Clinton Pestano, Shabika Gajnabi, Dominique Rikhi, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Eon Hooper, Jeremy Sandia, Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Shailendra Shameer, Askay Homraj and Murphy La Rose.

Eighteen year-old Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu who oversees the daily operations of the club stated that the Under-17 team would be led by national player Jonathan Rampersaud with Mahendra Gopilall serving as his Deputy.

Kevin Sinclair would lead the Second Division team while Guyana’s most promising youth batsman Kevlon Anderson would be Vice Captain. Naidu and veteran Club member Ravindranauth Kissoonlall would serve as Managers.

The duo along with Keith Hicks, Tyrone Pottaya and First Division Captain Shawn Pereira make up the Management for all Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Cricket teams. This year, the two teams would be undertaking a combined 100 Personal Development Programmes including monthly pensioners breakfast at the Rose Hall Town Post Office, Feeding of the Poor, Father of the Year Award, Cricket Academy, Education Summer Camp, Say No to Crime, Christmas Village, sharing out of $1M worth of school bags, Berbice Sports Award and Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers.

Naidu also disclosed that apart from the cricket sponsorship, Bakewell also co-sponsors the Club’s Annual Review Magazine, Awards Ceremony, Cricket Academy, Patron’s Cup, Monthly Pensioners Breakfast and Christmas Village, among other activities.

Special thanks is being expressed to CEO Mrs. Nasir, General Manager Rajin Ganga and Secretary Ms. Natasha Bhikhari for their cooperation. Ganga, in brief remarks stated that Bakewell was extremely proud to be associated with the Club as it has surpassed all of the Company’s expectations and has represented the Bakewell brand with passion, pride and distinction.

The Company’s late founder, Naeem Nasir was very supportive of the club and General Manager Ganga reminded that the company’s support would continue whilst congratulating them on their numerous successes.