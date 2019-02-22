Taxi driver charged for pawning boss’s car

Latest update February 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

A man, who was entrusted by his employer to use his car as a taxi, and return the proceeds to him, was yesterday charged for fraudulent conversion and fraudulent misappropriation.
Rabindranauth Doodnauth, 27, a taxi driver, of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan., yesterday.
The first charge against Doodnauth alleged that on January 8, 2019, at Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $6000 from Samuel Lloyd, in order to purchase one Ambassador Taxi Service logo, knowing same to be false.

It was further alleged that on January 8, 2019 at Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, being solely entrusted by Samuel Lloyd with one Toyota Fielder Wagon HC 5946 valued $2M, in order that he may work same, Doodnauth fraudulently converted the vehicle to his own use and benefit.
Doodnauth pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Police Prosecutor Stephen Telford stated that Lloyd hired Doodnauth to work his vehicle and return the proceeds to him weekly.

However after a few weeks, Doodnauth failed to make contact with the victim.
The matter was then reported and Doodnauth was arrested.
The court heard that while Doodnauth was in custody, he admitted to pawning his boss’s vehicle to another individual.
While the prosecutor had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, he asked that it be in a substantial amount citing that the defendant has pending matters of similar nature in court.
The Magistrate released Doodnauth on $200,000 bail.
He was instructed to make his next court appearance on March 8, 2019.

