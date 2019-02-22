Private Sector Commission warned about political posturing

Latest update February 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Members of the Private Sector Commission have been warned to stop making public statements or affirmations which are politically charged or which comment on the current political climate.
A letter to the members of the PSC was sent out by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gaico Construction and General Services Inc., Komal Singh, with reference to the state of the PSC as it relates to the current political climate. Singh said that the PSC has exposed itself and its members to a charade of negative comments from the public.
He noted that the relationship between the government and the PSC has been questioned on many occasions and that it needs to make sure the commission’s leaders are held accountable “for actions that will have a negative impact on the business community.”
Singh said that no statement should be made on behalf of any sub-committee, any members, or the Executive Management Committee (EMC), addressing any issues that have to deal with the current political climate.
For such utterances to be made, especially as it relates to the current impasse, Singh demanded that full council consider it first.
Kit Nascimento was mentioned specifically. Singh said, “Kit, I do not support your position and I urge you to desist from doing so unless you get full council approval.”
Nascimento had, of late, sent several letters to the press, which could be interpreted to be politically motivated.
Rickford Burke said that the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), for which he is the President, received expressions of disgust from several members of the commission, for the PSC leadership’s use of the platform to criticise the government, and act as a mouthpiece for the People’s Progressive Party.
In his letter, Singh said that, while it is important to ensure leaders follow the constitution, it is not within the PSC’s mandate to enforce it, and that the PSC’s sole mandate is to lobby for a better business environment.
Feb 22, 2019Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) conducted the official draw for the 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship, at the Concacaf...
Feb 22, 2019
Feb 22, 2019
Feb 22, 2019
Feb 22, 2019
Feb 22, 2019
One of the most exasperating features one encounters in this country are persons, including academics, pondering on the... more
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) cannot be absolved from responsibility for frustrating the intent of the Constitution... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]