Private Sector Commission warned about political posturing

Members of the Private Sector Commission have been warned to stop making public statements or affirmations which are politically charged or which comment on the current political climate.

A letter to the members of the PSC was sent out by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gaico Construction and General Services Inc., Komal Singh, with reference to the state of the PSC as it relates to the current political climate. Singh said that the PSC has exposed itself and its members to a charade of negative comments from the public.

He noted that the relationship between the government and the PSC has been questioned on many occasions and that it needs to make sure the commission’s leaders are held accountable “for actions that will have a negative impact on the business community.”

Singh said that no statement should be made on behalf of any sub-committee, any members, or the Executive Management Committee (EMC), addressing any issues that have to deal with the current political climate.

For such utterances to be made, especially as it relates to the current impasse, Singh demanded that full council consider it first.

Kit Nascimento was mentioned specifically. Singh said, “Kit, I do not support your position and I urge you to desist from doing so unless you get full council approval.”

Nascimento had, of late, sent several letters to the press, which could be interpreted to be politically motivated.

Rickford Burke said that the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), for which he is the President, received expressions of disgust from several members of the commission, for the PSC leadership’s use of the platform to criticise the government, and act as a mouthpiece for the People’s Progressive Party.

In his letter, Singh said that, while it is important to ensure leaders follow the constitution, it is not within the PSC’s mandate to enforce it, and that the PSC’s sole mandate is to lobby for a better business environment.