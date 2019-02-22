President Granger’s message just before fight give me a boost – Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen

By Sean Devers

When Guyanese born Brooklyn based, Super Middleweight boxer, Lennox “2 Sharp” Allen beat American Derrick “Take it to the Bank” Webster on February 15, 2019 at the Grand Casino, Hinckleyin the USA to win the Interim World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight Title, he joined four other male Guyanese to win World Titles since Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis achieved the feat for the time on February 17, 2001 when he won the vacant WBA welterweight title vie a TKO over James Page.

Yesterday, after his flight from the USA arrived on home soil over two hours late, hundreds of students from East Bank Demerara Schools lined the route from the airport to welcome Guyana’s newest World Champion who rode in a Red convertible; his motorcade escorted by a Police vehicle with lights flashing and siren blaring.

After few stops en-route to the Tower Suites on Main Street, the 33-year-old pugilist arrived just after 16:00hrs and after checking in with his eight-year-old daughter, he and Boxing Promoter and former Linden Mayor Carwayne Holland, faced the Media in his first Press conference here.

Clive Atwell was the last Guyanese to fight for a World Title when he lost to WBC Featherweight champion Jhonny González on May 24, 2014 in Mexico while only Allen and fellow USA based Elton Dharry are presently Guyanese World Ranked Boxers.

Allen, who fought just four times since 2015, said he has been a long road for him after so many years many counted him out in this fight which he dominated to win by a unanimous verdict.

“Even though I did not get fight fights I was always in the Gym and I prepared for Webster and won the fight with my double jabs which I used throughout the fight. He was taller so every time I jabbed him once, he countered with a jabs over mine but when I used to the double jab it worked for me” said Allen, who last fought in Guyana on June 27, 2009 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall when he won on a TKO over Leon Gilkes.

Undefeated in 22 fights with 14 KOs, Allen informed that because of TV timing his bout was brought forward giving just 10 minutes notice for him change into his Boxing attire.

“Boxing is a mental sport but I came out victorious and I want to be the first Guyanese World Champion to defend my title on home soil” said Allen. The Champ said the message from President David Granger just before the bout give him a boost and he knew he had to win for his Country.

Asked if would like a warm-up fight before his title defence he reminded that Vivian Harris lost his warm-up fight emphasising that he wanted to defend his title on home soil. It’s mandatory that he fights either Super Middleweight Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith of England or Mexico’s Santos Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, both aged 28 and Allen explained that business wise, he would say Alvarez who is a bigger name but that would prefer to go up against Smith.

Allen said Boxing is a business and he does not want to be like those World Champions that have lost their way after their first big pay day.

“If you let the fame and money go to your head you will most likely not be a champion for too long. You have to focus on the things they brought you here. I want to dedicate 100% to improving my craft” Allen concluded.

Holland thanked the Guyana Government who brought Allen home, Tower Suites for providing accommodation for the 7 days of his trip and President Granger for his support for the Guyanese fighter.

“If we get things in place for Lennox to fight here it could be huge for Tourism and I hope the Champs’ success will help to see a turn-around in Boxing here,” said Holland who Promoted the first World Title fight when Gwendoline O’Neil beat American Katy Reivers at the National Park.

Allen’s next assignment will be a courtesy call on Prime Minister Mosses Nagamootoo today at 11:00hrs.