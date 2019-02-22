Post mortem inconclusive on baby burnt in GPHC incubator

The cause of death of Quavo Daniel, who died after being burnt in an incubator at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, is inconclusive, according to information shared during a meeting yesterday, between officials of the hospital and the family of the deceased.

Daniel was born premature and was placed in an incubator.

Sharon Harding, who is the grandmother of the deceased, told this publication that the Chief Executive Officer, George Lewis, did not show up for the meeting he scheduled with the family yesterday.

Instead, the family was met by officials from the hospital’s Quality Management department.

Harding said that the family was not given any closure as it relates to the cause of the baby’s death. The family was told that the results of the Post Mortem Examination, conducted last week Friday were inconclusive but that the burns suffered in the incubator were not the cause of the child’s death.

After the incident, a series of protocols were broken, including that staff failed to formally report the matter. It was only reported after Kaieteur News reported the news of the baby’s death. The officials told the family that recommendations are being made to ensure that protocols are not broken in the future.

Harding said that during her inquiry with the doctor who conducted the PME, she learnt that the investigation has not concluded, and that a full report should be available by mid-March.

Quavo Daniels was born premature (eight months gestation), on December 20, 2018. The hospital had placed him in an incubator so that he could develop further. Three days after his birth, a defective lamp caused him to suffer burns.

Odessa Forde, the baby’s mother, said they were told that specialists, including a plastic surgeon, were consulted to make sure the baby received the best treatment for the burns.

On January 21, last, the hospital gave the baby over to the family, but that wasn’t the end of the family’s troubles. The child, who had a burn mark on his arm, was said to often make a light huffing sound.

The baby’s grandmother was convinced that the child was in pain, but they couldn’t figure out the exact cause of the pain. Two weeks later, the baby died.

The funeral was held on Wednesday. The family has vowed to sue the hospital.