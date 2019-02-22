Latest update February 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Post mortem inconclusive on baby burnt in GPHC incubator

Feb 22, 2019 News 0

 

The cause of death of Quavo Daniel, who died after being burnt in an incubator at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, is inconclusive, according to information shared during a meeting yesterday, between officials of the hospital and the family of the deceased.
Daniel was born premature and was placed in an incubator.
Sharon Harding, who is the grandmother of the deceased, told this publication that the Chief Executive Officer, George Lewis, did not show up for the meeting he scheduled with the family yesterday.
Instead, the family was met by officials from the hospital’s Quality Management department.

Quavo Daniels is said to have suffered burns in an incubator at GPHC

Harding said that the family was not given any closure as it relates to the cause of the baby’s death. The family was told that the results of the Post Mortem Examination, conducted last week Friday were inconclusive but that the burns suffered in the incubator were not the cause of the child’s death.
After the incident, a series of protocols were broken, including that staff failed to formally report the matter. It was only reported after Kaieteur News reported the news of the baby’s death. The officials told the family that recommendations are being made to ensure that protocols are not broken in the future.
Harding said that during her inquiry with the doctor who conducted the PME, she learnt that the investigation has not concluded, and that a full report should be available by mid-March.
Quavo Daniels was born premature (eight months gestation), on December 20, 2018. The hospital had placed him in an incubator so that he could develop further. Three days after his birth, a defective lamp caused him to suffer burns.
Odessa Forde, the baby’s mother, said they were told that specialists, including a plastic surgeon, were consulted to make sure the baby received the best treatment for the burns.
On January 21, last, the hospital gave the baby over to the family, but that wasn’t the end of the family’s troubles. The child, who had a burn mark on his arm, was said to often make a light huffing sound.
The baby’s grandmother was convinced that the child was in pain, but they couldn’t figure out the exact cause of the pain. Two weeks later, the baby died.
The funeral was held on Wednesday. The family has vowed to sue the hospital.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana in Group G for Final C/ship; Top 4 finishers qualify for FIFA U-17 WC Peru 2019 Draw Reveals Groups for the 2019 Concacaf U-17 C/ship

Guyana in Group G for Final C/ship; Top 4 finishers qualify for FIFA...

Feb 22, 2019

  Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) conducted the official draw for the 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship, at the Concacaf...
Read More
President Granger’s message just before fight give me a boost – Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen

President Granger’s message just before fight...

Feb 22, 2019

Zeelugt overcome Cold Fusion by 102 runs

Zeelugt overcome Cold Fusion by 102 runs

Feb 22, 2019

World boxing champion, Lennox Allen, arrives home Pays courtesy call on Mayor of Georgetown

World boxing champion, Lennox Allen, arrives home...

Feb 22, 2019

Twenty years on, Bakewell keeps faith as sponsor of RHTY&SC Foster hails company’s investment

Twenty years on, Bakewell keeps faith as sponsor...

Feb 22, 2019

Narayan Ramdhani receives All Conference Award Named Athlete of the Week

Narayan Ramdhani receives All Conference Award...

Feb 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The elections and GECOM

    The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) cannot be absolved from responsibility for frustrating the intent of the Constitution... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]