Another plane crash…Pilot killed after aircraft explodes.

Misfortune struck for the second time this week in the local aviation sector, when a pilot attached to Domestic Airways Inc. died in a fiery crash at Eteringbang, Region Seven around 17.45 hrs yesterday.

Randy Liverpool, said to be about 32, was the lone occupant on board the Cessna 206 aircraft 8RGHB when it crashed.

A brief release from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority stated that the crash occurred as the pilot was approaching the Eteringbang airstrip.

One report from aviation sources indicated that the pilot was observed “coming in too low” as he was landing. Photographs seen by Kaieteur News of the burning plane indicate that the aircraft burst into flames on impact.

Other reports indicate that Liverpool had shunted fuel to Ekereku and was returning to Eteringbang when he crashed.

Kaieteur News understands that attempts to bring Liverpool’s remains to the city last evening were abandoned because this was deemed to be too risky.

Aviation experts are scheduled to visit the crash site today.

Commenting last night on the tragedy, veteran aviator Captain Gerry Gouveia described Liverpool as a ‘very experienced’ and ‘very careful’ pilot.

“The information that I have is that he was very experienced and very careful, and so it boggles the mind (as to what went wrong.)

“I would just say that when an aircraft goes down like that, it’s possible that he had engine failure. The pilot seems to have been a very experienced pilot…It has the aviation fraternity in shock.”

And former army pilot, Captain Miles Williams, who now flies corporate aircraft in the US, suggested that it was still too early to say what caused the crash.

“We had reports of the aircraft flying low. He’s very experienced; he’s been doing shuttles in the area for awhile. It could be engine failure or wind gusts (that caused the crash).

He described flying in Guyana’s hinterland as being “very challenging.”

“You have to be disciplined all the time to stay alive.”

It was just last Monday that a Cessna 182 which was transporting the remains of a US missionary, crash-landed in the backlands near Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara.

The Captain, Lionel Gomez, reportedly suffered a broken jaw while police Constable Mark Grimmond, the lone passenger, suffered a broken leg and other injuries.