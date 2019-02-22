Latest update February 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Narayan Ramdhani receives All Conference Award Named Athlete of the Week

Feb 22, 2019 Sports 0

Narayan Ramdhani was presented with the prestigious All Conference Award for his outstanding achievements in the field of

Narayan Ramdhani displays his award.

College Sport in Alberta. The leading Guyana Badminton player who is on a scholarship in Canada received the award from the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference for having been selected to the 2018/2019 All Conference Badminton Team.
The award was presented to Ramdhani at the ACAC Badminton Championship Banquet held on Saturday last at the Highlands Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Also, for the second time, Ramdhani was named Athlete of the Week for his continued consistent high performances representing Kings University. He is currently training with the Alberta National Team ahead of the National Championships set to be hosted in Nova Scotia, next month.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana in Group G for Final C/ship; Top 4 finishers qualify for FIFA U-17 WC Peru 2019 Draw Reveals Groups for the 2019 Concacaf U-17 C/ship

Guyana in Group G for Final C/ship; Top 4 finishers qualify for FIFA...

Feb 22, 2019

  Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) conducted the official draw for the 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship, at the Concacaf...
Read More
President Granger’s message just before fight give me a boost – Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen

President Granger’s message just before fight...

Feb 22, 2019

Zeelugt overcome Cold Fusion by 102 runs

Zeelugt overcome Cold Fusion by 102 runs

Feb 22, 2019

World boxing champion, Lennox Allen, arrives home Pays courtesy call on Mayor of Georgetown

World boxing champion, Lennox Allen, arrives home...

Feb 22, 2019

Twenty years on, Bakewell keeps faith as sponsor of RHTY&SC Foster hails company’s investment

Twenty years on, Bakewell keeps faith as sponsor...

Feb 22, 2019

Narayan Ramdhani receives All Conference Award Named Athlete of the Week

Narayan Ramdhani receives All Conference Award...

Feb 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The elections and GECOM

    The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) cannot be absolved from responsibility for frustrating the intent of the Constitution... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]