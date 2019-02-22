Narayan Ramdhani receives All Conference Award Named Athlete of the Week

Latest update February 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Narayan Ramdhani was presented with the prestigious All Conference Award for his outstanding achievements in the field of
College Sport in Alberta. The leading Guyana Badminton player who is on a scholarship in Canada received the award from the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference for having been selected to the 2018/2019 All Conference Badminton Team.
The award was presented to Ramdhani at the ACAC Badminton Championship Banquet held on Saturday last at the Highlands Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Also, for the second time, Ramdhani was named Athlete of the Week for his continued consistent high performances representing Kings University. He is currently training with the Alberta National Team ahead of the National Championships set to be hosted in Nova Scotia, next month.
