Irfaan Ali will say nothing more about his qualifications for now – Jagdeo

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

It has been well over a month since People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate; Irfaan Ali’s qualifications were exposed as questionable. Yet, he has been unable to name the university where he did his first degree qualifying him for a spot at an Indian University at which he pursued his Master’s Degree.

Ali has been avoiding answering questions about his qualifications. He keeps saying that he is awaiting transcripts from the universities he attended.

Now, Leader of the PPP Bharrat Jagdeo is suggesting that Ali exercise his right to remain silent.

Jagdeo said that he will not entertain any questions about the qualifications and he will instruct Ali to do same. He said that they will only speak about the qualifications after Ali gets his transcripts in hand.

Jagdeo said this yesterday after he was asked a related question by Kaieteur News.

This newspaper asked Jagdeo, “What amount of importance do you place on the moral and academic qualifications of a President? Are you willing, as leader of the PPP, to instruct Ali to address the issues surrounding his qualifications once and for all?”

Jagdeo responded, “I think he has addressed it clearly, and he should not say a single word more on the issue until he receives the transcript because they not going to play into Kaieteur’s hands and the others where an issue is invented surrounding this and it will be never ending.

“I think Irfaan Ali should not say a single word more about it, not a single word, until he receives this transcript. He made it clear he has released a Bachelors degree, a Master’s degree, his doctorate (Ali said he is still pursuing his doctorate).

“Even those now are being questioned which are in the pubic domain and clearly certified…I think he should not say a single word and I too will not say a single word.”

Jagdeo then moved to turn the spotlight on President Granger, he said, “Because—without proving a single thing—this is becoming an issue of morality. Ask Ganger about morality. He has a moral and spiritual revival and he cannot respect the Constitution but you not asking Granger about morality.

“His government is the biggest thieving government in our history and he still talks about morality and spirituality.”

After questions were raised about Ali’s qualifications, he released a bunch of certificates.

One of these certificates—purportedly from the University of Sunderland—indicated that Ali attained a Bachelor’s degree in 2006. But this was three years after he got his Master’s from the Indian University.

Ali is still to clear the air.