I did not resign – Solicitor General -denies involvement in no confidence appeal

Attorney at law, Nigel Hawke, has refuted claims that he has resigned from his position as Solicitor General of Guyana.
Hawke in a statement to the press, cited an erroneous publication in the Stabroek News, which said that he resigned with immediate effect following a fall out with Attorney General, Basil Williams over the matters regarding the no confidence matter which is before the Appeal Court.
In the article titled ‘Solicitor General Resigns’ and published in the Thursday, February 21, 2019 edition, the newspaper stated that it was “reliably informed” of his resignation.
However, Mr. Hawke has stated that the report is misguided and far from the truth.

Solicitor General, Nigel Hawke

Mr. Hawke believes the report was intended to create mischief.
“Shortly after returning from court, he [Hawke] was locked in a closed door meeting with [Attorney General Basil] Williams for about 15 minutes. Reports are that the former magistrate who spent some time in Belize emerged from the building with his belongings and left the area in a taxi. A vehicle had been assigned to him,” Stabroek News reported.

Mr. Hawke says that if the newspaper had made an attempt to contact him or the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, it would have found out that he had not resigned and that the “belongings” seen with him were his usual bag of books.
Furthermore, he left the building in a taxi with his brother and it is not the first time that the vehicle assigned to him has been left at the office. Mr. Hawke regrets that the article, which went viral, has caused much trepidation to his family.
He also regrets that there was some form of linkage drawn to the issues which arose on Wednesday during the appeal challenging the ruling of the High Court in the no-confidence motion cases.
Mr. Hawke also noted that he was not involved in the filing of these matters in the court of appeal. He is calling on the newspaper to issue a public apology and recant the article or he will have cause to seek legal advice.

