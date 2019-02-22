Hobodia to battle Sebai in return T20 fixture tomorrow

Sebai Sports Club located in Sebai River, Port Kaituma will host their neighbour Hobodia Sports Club from Aruka River tomorrow in a T20 fixture commencing at 09:00hrs. According to Public Relations Officer Sherlon Rodrigues, the T20 game will be followed by volleyball and football which will be played in both male and female categories.

He added that the clubs are using this engagement to strengthen their relationship which will pave the way for more sporting activities to be held on a regular basis and help in the development of the youths.

Rodrigues stated that this is a return visit since Hobodia played host two weeks ago where Sebai won at both cricket and volleyball. The PRO would like to thank Mr. Ryan James for his assistance rendered to Sebai School. Fans are encouraged to support the event as hardball cricket makes a return to Sebai.