Guyana want

Is funny how local politicians does want foreign diplomats to intervene but only at certain times. When dem same politicians talk about elections when Jagdeo was preside nt he seh how dem meddling in Guyana’s affairs.

When de same Jagdeo give away radio licence to he friends and family and de American Ambassador talk Jagdeo send Sityra Gyal to put a fine cussing pun de man. Is dem same foreigners tek way dem visa from people like Henry Greene and Ronald Gajraj when dem do wrang things.

De people advise Jagdeo not to mek Greene de Commissioner because he was tainted. Jagdeo tell dem up front that he running this country and nobody can tell him what to do. He appoint Greene Commissioner.

Now de same Jagdeo running to de foreign diplomats fuh tek way people visa. He vex because dem APNU commissioners vote against de PPP commissioners and stall de elections. Jagdeo seh he calling pun dem foreigners to tek way Vincent Alexander visa, Charles Corbin visa, and Desmond Trotman visa.

He then ask dem foreign people to do something that people did want dem foreign people to do. Everybody know nuff people ship out dem money to foreign bank accounts. Guyana don’t have people to trace de money and after a while everybody who thief and hide de money overseas start to enjoy demself.

Now Jagdeo want people to seize dem same APNU commissioner bank account. If a man don’t vote wid him, or if he disagree wid him, Jagdeo would freeze you bank account.

Dem boys tekking note. BK got problems if Jagdeo win and de Waterfalls boss man could find heself in de same boat. Fuh sure Uncle Adam dead because this is a man who know bout freezing people bank account.

But de best thing is de rush to protect dishonest people. Irfaat forge he qualifications and people asking questions. Jagdeo done instruct Irfaat not to answer no more questions bout he certificate. In fact, nobody in de party must ever talk bout Irfaat qualification.

That is how he use to run de country. When it suit him he would refuse to answer any question.

Talk half and don’t let Jagdeo know you got money in de bank.