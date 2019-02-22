Guyana in Group G for Final C/ship; Top 4 finishers qualify for FIFA U-17 WC Peru 2019 Draw Reveals Groups for the 2019 Concacaf U-17 C/ship

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) conducted the official draw for the 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship, at the Concacaf headquarters, in Miami, FL.

The 2019 edition of the Under-17 Championship, to be hosted at the IMG Academy Campus in Bradenton, Florida, will be disputed in three rounds. The first-round qualifiers will take place March 16-24 (Groups A and C) and April 1-9 (Groups B and D), while the Final Championship (Groups E, F, G, H and knockout stage) will take place May 1-16.

The event, which sorted the 35 participating teams into eight groups, was conducted by Concacaf Head of National Team Competitions Carlos Fernandez. The groups for the 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship Qualification Stage are as follows:

Group A – Nicaragua, Grenada, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, St Vincent and the

Grenadines.

Group B – Dominican Republic, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Montserrat.

Group C – Guadeloupe, Bahamas, Aruba, Saint Martin, Bonaire.

Group D – St Kitts and Nevis, Puerto Rico, Martinique, Anguilla.

After round-robin play, the top finisher in each group will advance directly to the knockout stage of the competition. The groups for the 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship Group Stage are as follows:

Group E – Mexico, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda.

Group F – USA, Canada, Guatemala, Barbados.

Group G – Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Guyana.

Group H – Costa Rica, Panama, Suriname, Curacao.

After round-robin play, the top three finishers in each of the groups will qualify for the knockout stage, joining the four group winners of the Qualification Stage in the Round of 16. The knockout stage of the competition will be played in its entirety in a single match elimination format, with the semifinalists automatically qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru.In the previous edition of the Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship played in Panama in 2017, Mexico won its third straight title and seventh overall, with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over the United States in the final.