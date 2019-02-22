Dominican remanded for forging Peru passport

Fifty-four-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Dominican Republic was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for allegedly forging a Peru passport.

The man, through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on February 9, 2019, at Port Moleson Creek, in the Corentyne Magisterial District, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Police Constable 24555 Bissoon, a forged Peru passport, purporting to show that the document was issued by the Government of Peru, knowing it to be forged.

Rodriguez, who told the court he is a businessman, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell stated that on the day in question, the defendant was heading to Suriname.

The court heard the police official at Moleson Creek asked him to present his passport and there it was discovered that he had a forged Peru passport.

He was then told of the offence, arrested and taken into custody.

The Prosecutor opposed to bail being granted to Rodriguez on the grounds that he has no ties to Guyana, and as such, if bail is granted he won’t return to court for the trial.

Hence, the Chief Magistrate remanded him to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 26, 2019.