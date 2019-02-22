Berbice businessman wins $40M lawsuit against Demerara Harbour Bridge

High Court Judge Priya Sewnarine-Beharry granted to a Crabwood Creek businessman, Ramesh Sahadeo, judgment in excess of $40M against the Demerara Harbour Bridge,(DHB).

The Judgment was granted after a full trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

According to court documents, seen by this newspaper, when the matter was filed in 2017, Sahadeo had requested payments in the amount due after he had supplied 61,000 feet of 5/8” wire rope and 12,500 feet of ¾” wire rope at the price of some $40 M to the DHB.

However despite repeated demands for payment of the sum $40,425,000, the respondent DHB either, failed, refused or neglected to do so.

The applicant had therefore among other things requested that $40,425,000 and the interest on the amount pursuant to Section 12 of the Law Reform Miscellaneous Provisions Act, Chapter 6:02

The applicant had therefore among other things requested that $40,425,000 and the interest on the amount pursuant to Section 12 of the Law Reform Miscellaneous Provisions Act, Chapter 6:02, at the rate of six percent per annum from the date of filing to the date of judgment and thereafter at the rate of four percent per annum until fully paid.

In her judgment, Justice Beharry Sewanarine granted $40,425,000 award and interest on the said sum at six per cent per annum from May 2017 to February 20, 2019, and thereafter at a rate of 4 per cent per annum, until full payment along with costs in the sum of $250,000.

The Defendant Demerara Harbour Bridge was represented by Attorney Patrice Henry. The Applicant was represented by Attorneys Anil Nandlall, Rajendra R. Jaigobin, Manoj Narayan, Sasha S. Mahadeo-Narayan and others.

After the ruling, Henry applied for a stay of execution of the judgment of six months. This Application was refused because Justice Sewnarine-Beharry stated that the respondent, Demerara Harbour Bridge, has not demonstrated to the Court that they have a good prospect of success.