Underdog capture GSSC dominoes title

Latest update February 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Underdog prevailed following a closely contested final when the Good Success Sports Club hosted a dominoes competition on Sunday last at the Wakenaam
Community Centre ground.
Led by 17 games from James Ramnarine, 15 from Alex Chung and 14 from Mohamed Zafrul, Underdog chalked up 67 games to beat Allstar and V Net.
Nazeer Mohamed top scored for All star with 17 games and shared two loves, while Khemraj Surujpaul, who shared one love, supported with 13 and Vijay Persaud 12.
Khalid Zaman marked 16 for V Net, while Manoj Ramadeen made 14 and shared one love and Mohamed Sheriffudeen contributed 13. Krishundat Hansraj of Underdog, Suraj Narine of V Net and Mohamed Kalam of All star were the love birds. Underdog received $30,000, while the most valuable player was Nazeer Mohamed.
One of my favourite Guyanese has died. The second nicest UG personality I have met in my twenty-six years as a lecturer...
The Constitution of Guyana does not provide an enforceable right to strike. This, despite the fact that for the past 50...
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is...
