Underdog capture GSSC dominoes title

Underdog prevailed following a closely contested final when the Good Success Sports Club hosted a dominoes competition on Sunday last at the Wakenaam

Community Centre ground.

Led by 17 games from James Ramnarine, 15 from Alex Chung and 14 from Mohamed Zafrul, Underdog chalked up 67 games to beat Allstar and V Net.

Nazeer Mohamed top scored for All star with 17 games and shared two loves, while Khemraj Surujpaul, who shared one love, supported with 13 and Vijay Persaud 12.

Khalid Zaman marked 16 for V Net, while Manoj Ramadeen made 14 and shared one love and Mohamed Sheriffudeen contributed 13. Krishundat Hansraj of Underdog, Suraj Narine of V Net and Mohamed Kalam of All star were the love birds. Underdog received $30,000, while the most valuable player was Nazeer Mohamed.