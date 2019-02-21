Police probe attempted break-in at GWI’s Chesney office

Latest update February 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
The office of the Guyana Water Inc., Chesney, Corentyne location suffered an attempted break and enter during the wee hours of yesterday.
Reports suggest that the security guard attached to the location noticed an unidentifiable individual clad in black clothing in the compound adjacent to the office.
According to information received, the security officer’s attention was aroused at about 03:30 hours due to dogs barking in the area. The officer, according to reports, opted to make some checks where it was discovered that the windows on the western side of the office were left ajar. It was observed that books and bags were scattered on the floor and checks at the back door, which is located on the southern side of the building, showed evidence of attempts to pry the door open.
In a statement on the situation, GWI confirmed the attempted break-in, which it said occurred at approximately 03:30 hours yesterday.
According to the company, the security officer on duty reported to the state affairs to the GWI’s Region Six manager after which a report was made at the Albion Police Station. An investigation is underway.
