MYO Inter Jamaat softball De Jesus century, Edoo 7-wkt haul lead New Amsterdam to comfortable win

A fine century from Keon De Jesus along with a seven-wicket haul from Wahab Edoo crowned an exciting day of cricket on Sunday last at Muslim Youth Organisation ground where the 15 overs Inter-Jamaat softball Competition continued.

New Amsterdam won the toss decided to bat posting a challenging score of 199 for the loss of five wickets. De Jesus struck nine fours and 12 sixes in a top score of 122 and Zahil Moakan contributed 16. Captain Safraz Ally picked up two wickets. LBI found it tough in their pursuit and collapsed for 63 in 13 overs. Wahab Edoo bagged 7-16 as New

Amsterdam won the 136 runs.

New Amsterdam vs Diamond New Scheme

New Amsterdam once again decided to bat first and made 103 for 7. De Jesus fine form continued as he struck 71; Ajay Kishan and Keisho Ramsarran picked up three wickets apiece for 19 and 25 runs respectively.

In reply, Farm struggled early on, but managed to secure a win with the loss of nine wickets. Rawl Reid scored 22 and Patrick Khan 18 as Safraz Kassim took 3 for 20 and Wahab Edoo 2 for 24.

New Mosque vs Tuschen Train Station Masjid

Tuchsen Train Station Masjid, fresh from their victory last week continued their winning ways against New Mosque. Taking first strike, Tuschen Train Station Masjid made 129 for 9. Imtiaz Hack made 29 while Daniel Chunoo and Harry Singh contributed 22 each. Faizul Nazeem picked up 3 for 21.

New Mosque, in their reply fell short by 30 runs ending on 99-8. Rahim Ali scored 40 Abdullah Roberts 17; Pascal Hosie picked up three wickets while Ameer Azim had two and Arshad Azim one.