MASH-UP Golf Invitational Tournament on this Saturday

This Saturday at 8:00am, Trophy Stall will present its “MASH-UP Golf Invitational Tournament” as they host their annual tournament in support of the Lusignan Golf Club’s (LGC) effort to reach an incredible milestone of 50 tournaments in a single year.

The tournament will feature the top Guyanese golfers in three categories who will compete for first and second place, Best Gross and Best Net overall and special prizes for Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin.

Some of the nation’s top golfers will vie for the title including last week’s Net Champion Robert Hanoman, who shot the best round of his 50+ year golfing career with a net 63, the lowest score in competition golf so far this year.

With the early start, the players, friends, families and invitees will be able to enjoy the rest of the day with fun activities, games, food and music as they join to celebrate the birthday of fellow member Jordi Pinol from Macorp.

The company (Trophy Stall) has partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club in many ways and has always delivered top quality products and world-class service. Managing Directors Ramesh and Devi Sunich are avid fans of the game of golf and follow the sport as it has grown in prominence over the past year.

“Golf has risen to a new level of prominence in Guyana and as part of our business we will continue to support the game. We expect that a full team will support our tournament as always,”

Ramesh Sunich noted. In a handover ceremony at the company’s headquarters in South Road, Devi Sunich stated that the company wanted to show its commitment to the LGC and assist with the promotion of the game to the younger generation of golfers.

Trophy Stall now has four convenient locations to provide the highest quality sporting prizes and is conveniently located at Bourda Market, South Road and City Mall in Georgetown and their new location in Berbice. Trophy Stall is the provider of the highest quality trophies and printing services and has been a strong supporter of all types of sporting events in Guyana for many years.

The LGC has a packed calendar of events in 2019 and this will be the 7th tournament hosted this year, with more than 4 activities per month scheduled for the rest of the year. Major sponsors such as Macorp, Kissoon’s Furniture, Ansa Mcal, Banks DIH, Assuria General, Guyana Shorebase, Muneshwar’s Travel, Maurice Solomon & Associates, Silica Sands, Panko Steel Construction and many others have already committed to sponsoring major tournaments.

The Club is available for weddings, corporate training/retreats, summer camps for kids and many other activities. Members of the public are encouraged to come out and enjoy the ambiance and tranquility of the ground along with great food and drinks are available every day of the week.

For more information on the Lusignan Golf Club, events and activities calendar, and how you can become a member of the LGC, visit their Facebook page, call 220-5660 or simply stop by for a tour of the facilities. For the highest quality in plaques, trophies and print services, Trophy Stall is conveniently located in Bourda Market or by calling 225-9230.