Man killed by falling log

Latest update February 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
A 54-year-old Amelia’s Ward, Linden resident died at around 10:45 hrs yesterday shortly after being struck by a falling log.
Police identified the victim as Andre Park, and stated that the incident occurred at Ping Logging Company, located at Old England, Wismar.
A release stated that an employee of the company was operating a log-loading machine when a large log slid from the contraption and struck Park.
He was rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at the Wismar Hospital Mortuary.
