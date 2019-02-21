Latest update February 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Maldives court orders arrest of former president over alleged corruption

Feb 21, 2019 News 0

MALE (Reuters) – A court in the Maldives ordered the arrest and detention on Monday of the former president, Abdulla Yameen, on suspicion of money laundering.
Yameen, who drew the Indian Ocean island country closer to China during his rule, is accused of receiving $1 million of government money through a private company, SOF Private Limited, which has been implicated in a corrupt deal to lease tropical islands for hotel development.

President Abdulla Yameen

He denies the allegations.

After a two-and-a-half hour remand hearing on Monday, prosecutors sought a court order to detain the former president. The court ruled that Yameen, who appeared in person, should be taken into custody.
Preliminary hearings in his money-laundering trial are expected to begin this week.
The Maldives is due to hold a parliamentary election on April 6, with corruption likely to dominate campaigning.
On Friday, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih suspended two government ministers over financial transactions conducted with SOF Private.
The scandal has implicated several other businessmen and politicians, all of whom deny wrongdoing.
Officials from SOF could not be reached for comment.
The state-run Anti-Corruption Commission in 2016 found that SOF, a company launched by former tourism minister Ahmed Adeeb, was used to launder more than $92 million from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation, the country’s tourism board.

More in this category

Sports

Choke Gas Station continues sponsorship of Starlet Cup in 2019

Choke Gas Station continues sponsorship of Starlet Cup in 2019

Feb 21, 2019

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has secured sponsorship from Choke Gas station for the 2019 edition of the Starlet Cup. According to a release from the club, Choke, located on...
Read More
Dragon Stout ‘Dominoes in the Country’ starts Sunday

Dragon Stout ‘Dominoes in the Country’ starts...

Feb 21, 2019

Covent Garden and Bladen Hall lead latest Forbes Burnham Windball winners

Covent Garden and Bladen Hall lead latest Forbes...

Feb 21, 2019

GOA to fund Cuban Boxing Coach’s return Juman-Yassin calls for support from NSC, GoG & Private Sector

GOA to fund Cuban Boxing Coach’s return ...

Feb 21, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown Organisers implements new security measures, warns against animal abuse

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown Organisers implements new...

Feb 21, 2019

Jupat’s Pool tournament set for April 13th

Jupat’s Pool tournament set for April 13th

Feb 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]