Lusignan SC Ram Slam T20 set for Sunday

Latest update February 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Lusignan Sports Club of East Coast Demerara will be hosting a T20 tournament dubbed ‘Ram Slam’ on Sunday starting at 09:00hrs. The competition has attracted four teams; Annandale, the host, Good Hope and Mon Repos.
Among the players set to be on show are Krishna Deosarran, Vishnu Ramjeet, Somnauth Bharat, Gavin Boodwah, Robin Williams and Shazam Ali.
Prizes will be given to the outstanding performers and to fans for crowd catches, while there will be added attractions for the children. The event is aimed at developing cricket in the area and in the process keeping the youths meaningfully occupied.
Proceeds from the competition will be used to fund the club’s participation in various competitions. Fans are encouraged to support the event.
