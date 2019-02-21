Jumbo Jet Triple Crown Organisers implements new security measures, warns against animal abuse

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s Triple Crown’s first leg runs off this Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Port Mourant, Berbice, and according to chairman of the organising committee, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., he is implementing some new security measures at the track.

Almost 70 entries have been registered for Sunday’s meet and the additional security protocols are geared towards having a safe environment for the animals.

In an invited comment with this publication, Mohamed disclosed that horse owners will need to have their jockeys weighed before taking photos in the winners’ circle.

Mohamed further noted that, “Jockeys will be prohibited from hitting their horses while in the starting gate because we don’t want the abuse of animals to be continue.”

Every race will be run off on time and there will be no excuses, the organiser disclosed.

He further noted that he track is in good condition for Sunday’s meet and turfites can expect to be fully entertained with the overseas horses having already arrived in Guyana with a few surprise entries in the feature race.

Over $20million in cash and prizes will be up grabs over the three legs of the Triple Crown event with the second leg slated for March 24th at the Rising Sun, while the grand finale will be on Easter Sunday, April 21, at the Rising Sun, Port Mourant Turf Club.

Sunday’s feature race will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and lower race pocketing $1million.

The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race will pocket $400,000, the F Class winner; $350,000, H Class; $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J class; $230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class; $200,000, L Class and lower; $140,000.