Guyanese Johnson, D’ Andrade star in San Fernando 5k

Guyanese Kelvin Johnson and Lionel D’Andrade turned in outstanding performances in the San Fernando 5K which was held on Saturday last in Trinidad and Tobago.

Johnson won the event in 17 minutes 15 seconds, while D’Andrade placed second in 17:33. Kyle Younglao finished third in 17:43. A total 523 athletes started the race.