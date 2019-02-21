Early morning blaze guts LBI supermarket – Trapped mom, child rescued

Latest update February 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
An early morning fire of unknown origin at Lot 8 Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention (LBI) Public Road, has left three Chinese nationals homeless, two of whom, a mother and child, have been hospitalized as a result of smoke inhalation.
Kaieteur News understands that the fire started just after 4:00 am yesterday and consumed the entire building. Three fire tenders battled to contain the blaze but were unable to save anything.
At the time of the fire, a 30-year-old mother Hu Yue Hong 30, and her one year, eight month-old child, Lin Jun, were locked inside the building
Hu Yue Hong’s husband, Lin Liang, 35, was not at home at the time of the fire. However, he was contacted and rushed home, where his family was trapped in the burning building. Liang, upon unlocking the grill, ventured into the smoke-filled building to rescue the two persons. They were trapped in the fully grilled supermarket and only Liang had keys to gain entry.
A security guard employed at a neighbouring building within the same compound was called upon to open the grill, but he indicated that he had no k
A security guard employed at a neighbouring building within the same compound was called upon to open the grill, but he indicated that he had no keys, forcing the woman and child to stay for a longer period in the burning structure.
Witnesses recalled loud, bomb-like sounds – believed to be gas bottles exploding – coming from the building. Nothing but the concrete and metal grill work was left when the blaze was extinguished. A number of vehicles were also damaged. The fire was contained to one building.
The mother and child were rushed to the Balwant Singh Hospital. They were admitted and their conditions were deemed stable.
Fires have been plaguing the East Coast recently. In less than a month, there have been three that have completely destroyed homes. Two of these fires claimed lives, one of a toddler and the other a disabled woman.
Lives could have been lost in yesterday’s fire, but rapid response from the Guyana Fire Service and the male who resided at the property, averted further disaster.
Investigations are continuing.
