Dragon Stout ‘Dominoes in the Country’ starts Sunday

It is dubbed ‘Dominoes in the Country’ by sponsors Dragon Stout and I-Cool Water and when double-six time is called this Sunday, twenty-seven of the best exponents of the sport will battle for prize monies in excess of $300,000, at Good Times Bar, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Yesterday, during a simple launch on the West Demerara, Brand Co-ordinator of Dragon Stout Jamal Baird in response to the question of the brand’s motivation to get on board, said the primary stimulus was the support for sports at the grassroots level and when approached by the promoters there was no hesitation since it aligned with the vision of the Company which is to help promote activities at the grassroots level.

He added that this is an initial collaboration with the promoter, but assured that the occasion also marks the start of an alliance that could see future support for the sport.

Proprietor of Good Times Sports Bar David Hunte in his remarks thanked the two brands for displaying confidence in the sport and more importantly for choosing to collaborate with the Bar to make the tournament possible.

He promised that the event, which is being co-ordinated by the experienced Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, senior organizing secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association, will be executed with the discipline and success that any corporate partner would appreciate.

Wiltshire whose mandate it is to co-ordinate the tournament said they have a cutoff point of 27 teams and to date over 18 have confirmed participation with teams expected from all across the country.

Also making remarks was Anand Bharat of V and V Variety Store that will be offering the Most Valuable Player of the final cash incentive and trophy.

He spoke of how popular the sport is on the West Side and promised that the tournament will be entertaining and exciting with the winning team difficult to choose.

Up for grabs is $175,000 and trophy for the winning team, while second and third place finishers will take home $75,000 and $30,000 along with trophies respectively.

Double six time is 13:00hrs and the final is set for Wednesday, February 27, at the same venue.

Entrance fee is $10,000 per team.

Drinks and food will be on sale throughout the day.