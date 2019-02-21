Dem traffic police and nuff others got assets to declare

Couple years ago, Jagdeo tell de world dat Guyana got to prove dat it is not a corrupt country. He seh dat people talking how he governme nt does thief and he gon prove dat nobody in he government does thief.

Dat is how he create de Integrity Commission fuh check pon wha everybody got. Ministahs and all dem big government officials got to declare dem assets.

But Jagdeo didn’t start dis Integrity Commission till he build he mansion and own all dem odda property. Dat mean dat when he start to declare he assets, he gon just write down “One mansion in Pradoville; one big property in Queenstown; shares in Sanata Textiles Limited” and things like dat.

He don’t have to do wha some of dem who now hustling to get dem hands pon money in de system. Dat is how de Commission announce dat SOCU, dem big ones in de police force and people like dat got to declare dem assets.

Some of dem start declare dem assets, but dem hide dem thing dat dem put in dem wife name, and dem mudda name and odda family name.

One man put some property in ee wife name and when de government change, she lef him and tek all dem things dat he put in she name.

He get vex and he even start to plan to kill de woman until dem boys remind him dat he gon end up in jail and he still wouldn’t get de property.

Dem have so much dishonesty dat people sitting down and watching. Some of dem putting wha dem learn into action.

Dem boys see some people go to de cemetery fuh clean up dem mudda grave. Because dem come from farrin, dem wear dem gold chain and thing.

A youth man who see de people and he go inside de cemetery and stick dem up. He get ketch.

In court, he tell de magistrate how he was planning to declare he assets to de Integrity Commission when de police arrest him.

De magistrate smile and tell him dat she gon send him to a place wheh people don’t have regards fuh ass or assets.

Talk half and watch how you hiding you a-s-s-e-t-s.