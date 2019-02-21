Covent Garden and Bladen Hall lead latest Forbes Burnham Windball winners

Action in the AL Sport & Tour Promotions Forbes Burnham Foundation National Sports Commission 28th Annual Easter Term Schools Overhand Windball Cricket Champions Trophy, being played at the National Gymnasium, continued with wins for several teams led by Covent Garden Boys and Bladen Hall girls.

In the East Coast Demerara Zone: Females – Bladen Hall Mulilaterial School made 116-0, with Aaliyah Trotz 48, Vinita Balkishun 45. President’s College in reply were held at 81-2, Odessa Ramecindo made 38.

Annandale Secondary School after been invited to take first strike made 127-1, Tamika Dennis hit 48. LBI Secondary in replay were restricted to 126-0, Avril Prashad made 68 and Delia Chandrashelhar 58.

For the Males – Bladen Hall Multilateral School sent in to bat scored 75-5. Mahendra Singh took 2-9. Annandale Secondary School replied with 76-0. Chandrapaul Ramarj scored 56.

Beterverwagting Secondary School hit 99-4, with Antonio Singh hitting 52. LBI Secondary School were held in check at 96-2, with Yogesh Debedin making 52 and Tamindra Singh 39.

President’s College scored 66-2. Annandale Secondary School replied with 68-1.

Over in the East Bank Demerara Zone: Male – Camille’s Institute for Business & Science Studies recorded 104-1, with Alex Arinda 62 and John Pillay 30. Region 1, responded with 64-4.

Semi Finals: Males – Soesdyke Secondary School scored 102-0, Tyrell Henry 34, Kobe Robertson 30 and Covent Garden Secondary School replied with 107-4.

Zone Finals: Females – Defending champions and last year 2nd place team Camille’s Institute for Business & Science Studies recorded 101 – 1, with Stacy Flores 74 (11x6s) and Amecy Singh 28. Soesdyke Secondary School 102-0 in reply as Ashanti Stephenson hit 48.

Zone Finals: Males – Defending champions Camille’s Institute for Business & Science Studies 104 – 3. Ten Times Windball Champions Covent Garden Secondary then replied with 108-0, Jason Jwan hit 36.

Soesdyke Secondary School Female will play the winner of East Coast Female, while Covent Garden Secondary will face the ECD Male winner.

Programme organised by A. Munroe.