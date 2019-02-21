Man and wife accused of using bar as brothel

A husband and his wife appeared yesterday before a city magistrate after being accused of using the hotel and bar that they operate, for brothel purposes.

Kamwattie Rambarran called ‘Kama’ and Dhanraj Rambarran called ‘Jaman’ stood in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the allegation made out against them after it was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge alleged that between January 1, 2019 and February 16, 2019 at Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, the defendants used La Cabana Hotel and Bar as a brothel while being the owners of or the persons in charge of the said establishment.

Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva represented the accused. The attorney informed the court that the number one defendant Kamwattie is 53 years old. He mentioned that she resides at Lot 132 Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast and is the mother of five.

On the other hand, attorney DaSilva stated that the number two defendant Dhanraj, is 58 years old and resides at the same address with his wife.

The attorney also mentioned that the two persons are the tenants of La Cabana Hotel and Bar. The business entity is allegedly owned by the sister of Dhanraj. In presenting these particulars, the attorney asked that reasonable bail be granted to his clients.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections to bail being granted to Dhanraj and his wife; however, he asked that if same is granted, conditions should be attached.

The facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question police ranks conducted a search at the location and during this exercise, five females were found, one of whom is under the age of 18.

The women, who were suspected of being victims of trafficking in persons, were questioned. Based on the information received from the women, the defendants were contacted, told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested.

Dhanraj, his wife, along with the women, were all taken to the Anna Regina police station.

Further investigation done by the police revealed that between September 1, 2018 and February 16, 2019, the defendants caused four of the victims to engage in prostitution, which they (defendants) benefitted from.

The two accused also reportedly caused a 17-year-old to work at the same Hotel and Bar selling intoxicated liquor. With advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charge was recommended and instituted against the two defendants.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan granted bail to Dhanraj and Kamwattie to the tune of $10,000 each. They are to report to the Anna Regina Police Station on the first three Fridays of every month and at Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters Trafficking in Person Unit on the last Friday of every month.

The matter was adjourned until February 27, and transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.