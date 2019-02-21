Chef cooks up robbery in cemetery – Victims were painting relative’s tomb

Latest update February 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Mario Walters, who claims to be a chef at a fast food establishment, was yesterday slapped with three charges of robbery under arms when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The first charge alleges that on February 17, 2019, in Le Repentir Cemetery at Cemetery Road, Georgetown, while being in company of others and armed with a gun, Walters robbed Derrick Austin of jewellery, cash and other articles amounting to $240,000.
It was also alleged that the accused, on the same date and at the same location, in company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Elton David of $24,000 cash and a cell phone valued $7,000 a total of $31,000.
Finally, it was alleged that Walters also robbed Desiree Austin of two gold rings among other items all a total value of $51,500.
Walters, 19, from ‘D’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, denied all the charges after they were read to him by Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman related the facts of the charge, which stated that on the day in question, the alleged victims were at the cemetery painting the tomb of a close relative.
The accused along with others approached the victims and held them at gunpoint. They then relieved the persons of the articles mentioned in the charges and made good their escape. A police report was later made.
Prosecutor Blackman objected to bail on the grounds of the nature of the offence, the penalties the offence attracts, and the fact that a dangerous weapon was used. He also highlighted that the accused was positively identified by the victims on an identification parade by a tattoo he has.
Magistrate McGusty then upheld the submission made by the prosecutor and remanded Walters to prison. He was instructed to return to court on March 6.
