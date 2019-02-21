Berbice teen gets three years for killing Skeldon taxi driver in 2016.

A teenager who had pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter at the Berbice High Court recently, was yesterday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by Justice Brassington Reynolds. He will serve his sentence until his 20th birthday on January 5th, 2022.

A probation report indicated that the taxi driver whom the teen killed, Deonarine Laljit, was habitual in his taunts towards the teen about his sister

.

The teen was represented by Attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan. Attorney Mandel Moore prosecuted for the State.

Laljit called “Baba” of Line Path, Corriverton, Berbice, was heading home to his wife when he was stabbed by the lad who was 14 at the time that the crime was committed.

According to reports, the teenager was picked up by Laljit as a passenger along the Corriverton Public Road. The victim was allegedly stabbed in the vicinity of Baul Street, Line Path, Corriverton.

Upon stabbing Laljit, the lad who hails from No.69 Village, exited the car and tried to escape through the said street.

The injured man, in a semi-conscious state, made his way to a house located a stone’s throw from where he was stabbed, where he collapsed

The teen was later found in an abandoned house in the said village.

Kaieteur News had reported that the teenager claimed that the now dead taxi driver constantly taunted him about his sister’s divorce and personal matters.

This, he told investigators, angered him, leading him to take matters into his own hands.

Laljit was a father of two and the sole breadwinner for his home.