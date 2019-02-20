Wilbert Benjamin and FACC teams up for club’s first major cycling event of the year Benjamin father’s 85 Birth anniversary event set for Saturday

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Former national cycling champion overseas based Wilbert Benjamin and the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) will be staging a major cycling event in observance of Benjamin’s father Sanko Benjamin, 85th
birth anniversary. The event is set for Saturday February 23rd.
It is not the first time that Benjamin will be staging a cycling event in observation of his father birth anniversary.
Benjamin was a former nation junior and senior champion who represented Guyana at both levels and now resides in Canada and is expected home shortly to finalise arrangements for the event.
Benjamin who still rides in his adopted home country has since opened a Cycle shop, sports store, fitness gym and car wash in his home village of Fyrish Corentyne, Berbice. He returns home on a regular basis to sponsor races and do other charity activities.
The event is a 50-mile affair and is expected to pedal off from in front of the Benjamin Sports Store at Fyrish, proceed to No 51 Police Station and back to the starting point. It is open to cyclists throughout Guyana and all the top riders have indicated that they will be in attendance. The elder Benjamin is expected to be on hand to send the riders on their way and help with the presentation of prizes.
The race will be coordinated by Coach Randolph Roberts.
