UNICEF donates rape kits to help tackle sexual crimes

The Regional Executive Officer,(REO) of Region Four, Pauline Lucas, was presented with 300 rape kits to help address crimes of sexual violence, particularly committed against women and children— a group deemed most susceptible to sexual crimes.

From Left: REO of Region Four, Pauline Lucas, UNICEF‘s Representative of Guyana and Suriname, Sylvie Fouet and RHO Dr Quincy Jones during the handing over ceremony

The donation was made through UNICE. It was presented by UNICEF‘s Representative of Guyana and Suriname, Sylvie Fouet.

Lucas and Regional Health Officer, Dr. Quincy Jones, were presen at the organization’s Brickdam Headquarter to collect the contribution.
The donation valued at approximately $3M was donated to help address a number of women and children related matters as a result of the Venezuela migrant situation in Region One.
During a visit to Region One, earlier this year, it was disclosed that a number of children related issues were of critical importance to both local residents and Venezuelans.
As such, REO Lucas along with Dr. Jones made the commitment to lend valuable support to their counterparts in Region One.
At the simple handing over ceremony yesterday, UNICEF’s representative, Ms Fouet noted the kits will also be instrumental in helping the police to adequately investigate rape cases.
In this regard, Ms Fouet said that UNICEF is by extension lending support to the work of the Sexual Offences Court, which was established in 2017.

 

