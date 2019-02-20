Region 4 security contract attracts billion dollar bids

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Local democratic organs for region four are procuring security service totaling over a billion dollars. Notable projects included two Primary schools in region 7.

Regional Democratic Council Region 4

Provision of Security Services

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy Services for the Optimization of the Canawaima Ferry Service Inc.

 

 

 

Consultancy Services for Conducting a Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Construction of a New Stelling at Parika

 

 

Ministry of Communities

Capacity Building for Local Government Reform Project

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security

Consultancy to Design and Support the Implementation of an Inmates’ Rehabilitation and Reintegration Model for the Guyana Prison Service

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Telecommunications – NDMA

Supply and Delivery of Computer Hardware & Equipment

 

 

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission

Provision of Security Services 2019

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure – HECI

Supply of Line Hardware Materials for Hinterland Projects

 

 

 

Ministry of Education

Supply and Delivery of Furniture Lot 1

 

 

Ministry of Public Security

Construction of Officer’s Residence, Leonora – Guyana Fire Service

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Re-Construction of Ruimveldt Police Station

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council Region 7

Construction of Primary School at Kato, Upper Mazaruni, Cuyuni Mazaruni Region

 

 

Construction of Timber Bridge at Kaburi 72 miles, Cuyuni Mazaruni Region

 

 

 

 

Construction of Primary School at Imbaimadai Upper Mazaruni, Cuyuni Mazaruni Region

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs

Supply and Delivery of Five (5) ATVs

 

 

 

Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs

Supply and Delivery of Four New 19 Seat Minibuses for Indigenous Communities 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of Five New Outboard Engines

 

 

Sports

Hemraj unbeaten half century hands MP/Zeelandia Regal Sports U19 title – Wakenaam

Feb 20, 2019

  By Zaheer Mohamed A courageous unbeaten half century from Kevin Hemraj guided Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to a four-wicket victory over G Square Cavaliers when the final of the Wakenaam...
Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge to unfold on March 31st, next Registration closes on March 8

Feb 20, 2019

Nelson’s Column takes centre stage in 100 days-to-go World Cup celebrations

Feb 20, 2019

Hanoman cops Valentine’s Golf tourney overall title; Dr. Deo, Persaud triumph

Feb 20, 2019

GBF announces team for Americup Qualifiers

Feb 20, 2019

Football being used as the vehicle to promote education – Pele Alumni

Feb 20, 2019

