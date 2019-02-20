Region 4 security contract attracts billion dollar bids

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Local democratic organs for region four are procuring security service totaling over a billion dollars. Notable projects included two Primary schools in region 7.
Regional Democratic Council Region 4
Provision of Security Services
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy Services for the Optimization of the Canawaima Ferry Service Inc.
Consultancy Services for Conducting a Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Construction of a New Stelling at Parika
Ministry of Communities
Capacity Building for Local Government Reform Project
Ministry of Public Security
Consultancy to Design and Support the Implementation of an Inmates’ Rehabilitation and Reintegration Model for the Guyana Prison Service
Ministry of Public Telecommunications – NDMA
Supply and Delivery of Computer Hardware & Equipment
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Guyana Elections Commission
Provision of Security Services 2019
Ministry of Public Infrastructure – HECI
Supply of Line Hardware Materials for Hinterland Projects
Ministry of Education
Supply and Delivery of Furniture Lot 1
Ministry of Public Security
Construction of Officer’s Residence, Leonora – Guyana Fire Service
Design and Supervision Services for the Re-Construction of Ruimveldt Police Station
Regional Democratic Council Region 7
Construction of Primary School at Kato, Upper Mazaruni, Cuyuni Mazaruni Region
Construction of Timber Bridge at Kaburi 72 miles, Cuyuni Mazaruni Region
Construction of Primary School at Imbaimadai Upper Mazaruni, Cuyuni Mazaruni Region
Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs
Supply and Delivery of Five (5) ATVs
Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs
Supply and Delivery of Four New 19 Seat Minibuses for Indigenous Communities
Supply and Delivery of Five New Outboard Engines
