Nelson’s Column takes centre stage in 100 days-to-go World Cup celebrations

Nelson’s Column transformed into a giant set of wickets as cricket takes over Trafalgar Square to mark 100 days until the start of the tournament. ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, commences 100-day tour of England and Wales and will be at over 100 locations and events before arriving back in London ready for the opening match on May 30.

Managing Director, Steve Elworthy: “The tournament is within touching distance now and it’s amazing to see the takeover of the iconic London location of Trafalgar Square to mark 100 days to go! This really puts the tournament at the front of mind for the fans both here and around the world.”

London’s iconic Nelson’s Column played a central role in marking 100 days to go to the greatest ever ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The famous monument in London’s Trafalgar Square became part of a set of giant wickets, as the countdown until the ‘world’s greatest cricket celebration’ officially began.

An array of high-profile figures from the world of sport, governance, culture and entertainment – including Minister for Sport Mims Davies, Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson OBE, Graeme Swann, Nasser Hussain OBE, Isa Guha, Rebecca Adlington OBE and two-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner Clive Lloyd CBE – were in attendance with celebrity fans Harry Judd and Chris Hughes as the 100-day Trophy Tour of England and Wales got underway. The unique celebration of cricket’s fifty over World Cup highlighted the once-in-a-generation chance for cricket fans in England and Wales to see the world’s greatest players in action on home soil this summer. On July 14 the winning captain will lift the coveted trophy, but first, fans across the country will get the chance to see it first hand as part of the Trophy Tour. The tour began its 100-day journey of the country today transported in the 100% electric Nissan LEAF – Europe’s top-selling electric vehicle (EV)*- making this tour the first ICC Trophy Tour powered by an all-electric vehicle. The Trophy Tour will comprise of over 100 events across 115 locations to ensure all fans get the opportunity to ‘get up close and personal’ with the trophy. In addition, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will make three extra special stops, as members of the public are given the chance to nominate deserving friends and family to receive a personal visit from the trophy. More information on how to get involved can be found here.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy, said: “This ambitious launch demonstrates the lengths we will go to in making this tournament the most memora

ble ever – one that will inspire excitement among players and spectators alike around the world.”

“To launch the domestic leg of our Trophy Tour in such a landmark location is fantastic, and we’ll visit many more memorable places as we engage with millions of people across England and Wales in the next 100 days.”

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson added: “Years of planning goes into the delivery of an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, but the excitement becomes real with 100 days to go and the arrival of the trophy on the shores of England and Wales. “Transforming one of London’s most famous landmarks into giant wickets is a wonderful way to kick start the celebrations for what I know will be the greatest ever celebration of cricket for hundreds of millions of fans around the world.” The Trophy Tour will be visiting every CWC19 Host City, including free to attend ‘Super Saturday’ events in Manchester (23 March),

Birmingham (20 April) and Bristol (4 May), which will combine music, celebrity special guests, entertainment and a street cricket tournament involving local businesses, fan groups and the public. Former England spinner Graeme Swann was today named as the Official Trophy Tour Ambassador, when talking about the 100-day tour Swann said: “I am proud to be part of a Trophy Tour that promises to deliver a glimpse of cricket’s biggest prize to fans up and down the country and really build the excitement and expectation for the tournament. “This summer promises to be hugely exciting for cricket here in England and Wales and around the world. The World Cup is at the absolute heart of the action and it all starts now with the Trophy Tour!”

The tournament will run from 30 May to 14 July. The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on 9 and 11 July respectively, while Lord’s will host the final on 14 July. 11 venues across England and Wales will be used, namely Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff (four matches), Bristol County Ground in Bristol (three matches), County Ground Taunton in Taunton (three matches), Edgbaston in Birmingham (five matches, including the second semi-final), Hampshire Bowl in Southampton (five matches), Headingley in Leeds (four matches), Lord’s in London (five matches, including the final), Old Trafford in Manchester (six matches, including the first semi-final), The Oval in London (five matches, including the tournament opener), The Riverside Durham in Chester-le-Street (three matches) and Trent Bridge in Nottingham (five matches).

The 10 teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for the two semi-finals.

England and Wales have previously staged ICC Cricket World Cups in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999.

Australia is the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, having won events in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The West Indies won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, while India won in 1983 and 2011. Other winners are Pakistan in 1992 and Sri Lanka in 1996.