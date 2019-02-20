Labourer charged with attempted murder

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
A man whom the court heard was on the run for two years after chopping a man to his back, was yesterday charged with attempted murder.
The man, John Ray, 29, of 3076 North Ruimveldt, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
The unrepresented man was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on October 9, 2017 at Honey Camp Backdam in the Mazaruni River, with intent to commit murder, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Devon Sheppard.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, Ray and Sheppard had a misunderstanding which ended into a scuffle.
The court heard later that day, Ray who was armed with a cutlass, met the victim at a bar at Honey Backdam and chopped him to the right side of his head causing him to receive a fracture skull. He then dealt the victim a chop to his back.
Sheppard was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.
The Prosecutor told the court immediately after the incident, Ray fled the area and it was only on February 16, 2018, the victim saw him in Georgetown and alerted the police.
The Prosecutor opposed to bail being granted to Ray on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence.
The prosecutor added that the actions of the defendant suggest that he will abscond trial.
The Magistrate after listening to the Prosecutor facts remanded Ray to prison on the grounds that he is a flight risk.
She instructed him to make his next court appearance on February 28 at the Bartica Magistrates’ Courts.
Feb 20, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed A courageous unbeaten half century from Kevin Hemraj guided Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to a four-wicket victory over G Square Cavaliers when the final of the Wakenaam...
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
In the history of post Independence governments, Joe Harmon’s attitude to his foreign citizenship must go down as one... more
No one, least of all the PPPC, should be surprised by the decisions of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), firstly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]