Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge to unfold on March 31st, next Registration closes on March 8





Dubbed, ‘The Challenge’, the 2019 edition of the Guyana Fitness Games organized Kares Engineering Fitness challenge will be contested at the National Park Tarmac on Sunday March 31st, next from

13:00hrs.

The best male and female athletes will be on show including the reigning and three-time Fittest Male athlete Dilion Mahadeo and 2018 Female winner, Delice Adonis.

The event is set to create a first in Guyana as all the competitors will be receiving a cash prize while there will be a Teen Challenge, featuring fit youths between the ages of 13-18. Interested athletes can call 227-6721 or 225-8044 for more information.

Registration fee is $2500 with the deadline being March 8th. The Organisers (Guyana Fitness Games) have disclosed a few of the events that will test the athletes to the hilt. Event 2 – Double Trouble X3 (time cap 12 minutes); 3 rounds for time – 25 Double unders, 25 Single Arm KB Ground to Overhead 35/55, 25 Double Unders, 25m Sled Push.

Event 3 – Weightlifting spring (time cap 5 minutes); in 3 minutes (9 snatches 65/9, 6 snatches 85/135, 3 snatches 105/155.

*If reps completed before 3 minutes, the athlete must rest and await the 3 minute mark in order to the squat cleans. Then in 2 minutes, Max reps Squat Cleans 125lbs/175lbs.

