Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge to unfold on March 31st, next Registration closes on March 8

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Dubbed, ‘The Challenge’, the 2019 edition of the Guyana Fitness Games organized Kares Engineering Fitness challenge will be contested at the National Park Tarmac on Sunday March 31st, next from
13:00hrs.
The best male and female athletes will be on show including the reigning and three-time Fittest Male athlete Dilion Mahadeo and 2018 Female winner, Delice Adonis.
The event is set to create a first in Guyana as all the competitors will be receiving a cash prize while there will be a Teen Challenge, featuring fit youths between the ages of 13-18. Interested athletes can call 227-6721 or 225-8044 for more information.
Registration fee is $2500 with the deadline being March 8th. The Organisers (Guyana Fitness Games) have disclosed a few of the events that will test the athletes to the hilt. Event 2 – Double Trouble X3 (time cap 12 minutes); 3 rounds for time – 25 Double unders, 25 Single Arm KB Ground to Overhead 35/55, 25 Double Unders, 25m Sled Push.
Event 3 – Weightlifting spring (time cap 5 minutes); in 3 minutes (9 snatches 65/9, 6 snatches 85/135, 3 snatches 105/155.
*If reps completed before 3 minutes, the athlete must rest and await the 3 minute mark in order to the squat cleans. Then in 2 minutes, Max reps Squat Cleans 125lbs/175lbs.
Feb 20, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed A courageous unbeaten half century from Kevin Hemraj guided Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to a four-wicket victory over G Square Cavaliers when the final of the Wakenaam...
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
In the history of post Independence governments, Joe Harmon’s attitude to his foreign citizenship must go down as one... more
No one, least of all the PPPC, should be surprised by the decisions of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), firstly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]