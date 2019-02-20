Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge to unfold on March 31st, next Registration closes on March 8

Dubbed, ‘The Challenge’, the 2019 edition of the Guyana Fitness Games organized Kares Engineering Fitness challenge will be contested at the National Park Tarmac on Sunday March 31st, next from


Female Rivalry! Guyana Fitness Games 2018 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

13:00hrs.
The best male and female athletes will be on show including the reigning and three-time Fittest Male athlete Dilion Mahadeo and 2018 Female winner, Delice Adonis.
The event is set to create a first in Guyana as all the competitors will be receiving a cash prize while there will be a Teen Challenge, featuring fit youths between the ages of 13-18. Interested athletes can call 227-6721 or 225-8044 for more information.

Part of the Male Competition at the Guyana Fitness Games 2018.

Registration fee is $2500 with the deadline being March 8th. The Organisers (Guyana Fitness Games) have disclosed a few of the events that will test the athletes to the hilt. Event 2 – Double Trouble X3 (time cap 12 minutes); 3 rounds for time – 25 Double unders, 25 Single Arm KB Ground to Overhead 35/55, 25 Double Unders, 25m Sled Push.
Event 3 – Weightlifting spring (time cap 5 minutes); in 3 minutes (9 snatches 65/9, 6 snatches 85/135, 3 snatches 105/155.
*If reps completed before 3 minutes, the athlete must rest and await the 3 minute mark in order to the squat cleans. Then in 2 minutes, Max reps Squat Cleans 125lbs/175lbs.

